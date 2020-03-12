Classic Gymnastics athlete Alexey Nikitin is the state champion for Level 4, Division 2.
He won the title with his performance at the Northern California Boys Gymnastics Association Level 4-5 State Championships on Saturday and Sunday at Head Over Heels Athletic Arts in Emeryville.
Alexey’s first-place all-around score (51.400) included first-place marks in three of the six individual events: rings (9.200), vault (9.400) and parallel bars (8.800). He placed second on the pommel horse (8.300) and high bar (7.800).
Classic’s top performer in the Level 4, Division 1, competition was Elijah Swan, who took sixth place all-around (55.600). His score included a first-place mark on the high bar (10.200) and second place on both the rings (9.900) and parallel bars (10.100).
Northern California Boys Gymnastics Association Level 4-5 State Championships
Saturday and Sunday, Head Over Heels Athletic Arts, Emeryville
Level 4, Division 2
All ages
Alexey Nikitin—2, pommel horse, 8.300. 1, rings, 9.200. 1T, vault, 9.400. 1, parallel bars, 8.800. 2, high bar, 7.800. 1, all around, 51.400.
Edgar Ornelas—12, all around, 43.000.
Benjamin Munoz—13, all around, 41.300.
Level 4, Division 1
9 years and over
Elijah Swan—2T, rings, 9.900. 2, parallel bars, 10.100. 1, high bar, 10.200. 6, all around, 55.600.
Robert Rockett—3T, vault, 9.500. 11T, all around, 54.000.
Dylon Inay-Wheeler—22, all around, 51.600.
