Mountain House duo, twins Colin and Tyler Flores, have both penned their letters of intent to compete at the Oklahoma University as part of the Sooners’ Gymnastics Team next fall.

Having both competed at a high level nationally over the last five years, Colin and Tyler are raring to go and excited about their upcoming transition into the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 level of competition.

