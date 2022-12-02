Mountain House duo, twins Colin and Tyler Flores, have both penned their letters of intent to compete at the Oklahoma University as part of the Sooners’ Gymnastics Team next fall.
Having both competed at a high level nationally over the last five years, Colin and Tyler are raring to go and excited about their upcoming transition into the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 level of competition.
“I feel extremely ecstatic to be committed to the University of Oklahoma,” Colin told the Tracy Press. “I can’t wait for what the future holds for my gymnastics and academic career.
“I’ve been doing gymnastics for around 13 years now, since I was 4, and I am grateful to my family, friends, and coaches who helped me get to where I am now. The opportunity of competing at such a high level is something that I will always be grateful for as well.”
Tyler went on to very much echo the thoughts of his brother. He too made sure to thank all those close to him for their unrelenting support along his journey before going on to address the recruitment process as a standout high school athlete.
“We were allowed to visit five schools and I decided that OU would be the best fit for my gymnastics career and academics,” Tyler said. “The gymnastics team along with the coach were very welcoming. I was also able to see what benefits there are of being a student-athlete here. I’m very excited to continue my career as a Sooner.”
Colin and Tyler are well equipped, both in terms of skills and experience, to make the move over to the highest level of collegiate competition in the country. The brothers are both members of the West Coast Olympic Gymnastics Academy in Pleasanton and have been a part of the men’s Junior Olympics National Championships team over the years.
Most recently, Colin competed at the U.S. Championships earlier this year and the pair both were a part of the Men’s Development Program National Championships teams, as well as having competed at the U.S. Classic.
With such extensive resumes while still in their teens, it’s completely understandable as to why Sooners’ head coach Mark Williams is so excited at the prospect of the twins joining his program.
“As a class, they’re going to be an asset to our team going forward,” Williams said. “We found a talented group who have a lot of potential. We are looking for them to be able to quickly step in and assimilate to the system and continue their careers as college gymnasts.”
The Flores brothers will be joined by three other recruits who also received full scholarships to the University of Oklahoma. With that, Williams also had some words to say on both Colin and Tyler individually.
On Colin, Williams said: “He’s an athlete that comes from a well-known program in California and is capable of helping score on any event. His skill level is right where it needs to be coming in after going to the U.S. Championships.”
Speaking about Tyler, Williams said: “He comes from the same program as Colin and does high-level gymnastics. I’m really looking forward to coaching twins, that’s pretty unique in our sport. They have coached each other all their lives and to bring that to our program should be exciting and novel to add to our team.”
With the ink having now dried on their letters of intent, both brothers are focused on the now before it is time to think about their eastbound move. There is still a competitive season going on currently so there is little room to rest and let everything marinate.
Tyler and Colin are keen to finish off the year strong before beginning their preparations for the next step in their careers. They both don’t shy away from the fact that competing at the Olympics is their goal. It is a lofty one, but one that is not out of reach either.
Having garnered so much experience already, the Flores twins know exactly what they have to do in order to get to where they desire to be. Competing at the NCAA level figures to be the perfect next step on their journeys.
