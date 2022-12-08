Contributed by Kay Panomvana, Royal Gymnastics
Tracy’s Royal Gymnastics Sports Academy Compulsory team closed out the end of their Fall 2022 season with flying colors. The compulsory team competes under the USA Gymnastics Development Program, which is the most prestigious and competitive program in the country leading to NCAA Collegiate Opportunities and International Elite Competition.
These 21 accomplished gymnasts -- from levels 3, 4, and 5 -- dedicated from nine to 16 hours per week to training throughout the year to represent their team and Tracy to the highest extent. The successful team is coached by head coach Melia O’Quinn, coach Kaylin Dennington, coach Brittney Hinton and coach Beth Cox.
Throughout the season, a total of 10 first-place team awards were taken home from these incredible gymnasts, along with individual scores that were recognized on America’s top 100 gymnasts’ rankings.
The Level 5 compulsory team had an outstanding, undefeated season going into the 2022 Northern California State Championships. They swept the podium with first place banners and individual awards at every meet, these incredible gymnasts showed out against teams double their size.
At the State Championship, the gymnasts took home second place out of 23 teams from around Northern California. Jemma Oie and Isabel Hill made it on the State team which consists of the Top six gymnasts out of 171 competitors of all age groups within level 5.
Milana Wilcox won the prestigious Yvonne Benny Beam award, which is given to only one Level 5 athlete by the Northern California State beam judges and exemplifies the best attitude and most aggressive style of performance.
The following accomplished gymnasts are ranked in the nation for their all-around scores and achieving a podium placing in their dedicated age group at the 2022 Northern California State Championship.
Jaelynn Hawkins, 11, is ranked 49th in the country with a 38.425 all-around score and an all-around NorCal State Championship. Isabel Hill, 10, is ranked 16th in the country with a 38.65 all-around score and a first place in the All-Around NorCal State Championship.
Jemma Oie, 8, is ranked 3rd in the country with a 38.9 All Around Score and a second place All-Around in the NorCal State Championship. Milana Wilcox, 12, ranked 40th in the country 38.475 All Around Score, 1st place All-Around NorCal State Championship. Kailah Adiarte, 10, 3rd place All-Around NorCal State Championship. Kaylee Baker, 11, 2nd place All-Around NorCal State Championship. Olivia Hula, 10, 3rd place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
The Level 4 compulsory team finished the spectacular season by achieving their highest team score at the Northern California State Championships with a 114.225. Royal’s Level 4 gymnasts dominated each competition throughout their season, winning multiple 1st and 2nd place team awards.
This team of dedicated young gymnasts placed top 2 at every competition leading up to the State Championships with dynamic performances and personal bests. Madisynn Usis placed 47th in the country on beam with a high score of 9.850.
The following determined gymnasts achieved a podium placing in their dedicated age group at the 2022 Northern California State Championships:
Jaycee Durante, 11, first-place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
Cameron Johnson, 9, third place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
Aaliyah McGrew, 9, second place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
Arielle McGrew, 11, second place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
Lakai Romrell, 11, fifth place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
Aliyah Sayre, 12, third place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
Madisynn Usis, 10, 3rd place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
The Level 3 compulsory team performed tremendously throughout their fall season as the team of 8-10-year-old gymnasts placed top 2 at every competition once again in the competitions leading up to the NorCal State Championships.
The team trained a total of nine hours per week gearing up for their season which paid off, as they took home three first-place team banners. Chloe Lee made the State Team.
The following gymnasts achieved a podium placing in their dedicated age group at the 2022 NorCal State Championships:
Lailah Balumbu, 9, first place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
Brook Skylie Harvey-Slocum, 8, seventh place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
Lylah Hicks, 8, second place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
Chloe Lee, 8, ranked 84th in the country 38.775 All Around Score, first place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
Addison Taylor, 10, first place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
Winter Payne, 8, fourth place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
Emma Rey, 8, fourth place All-Around NorCal State Championship.
These talented Royal compulsory gymnasts achieved high scores and have made the Tracy community proud. Royal Gymnastics Sports Academy values to empower their athletes to be confident and positive role models within an uplifting culture of talented coaches that constantly inspire their athletes. Royal has exemplified these values through their success in the Fall 2022 compulsory season and will continues to create positive, hardworking, and determined athletes.
