Royal Gymnastics Level 5 team

Left to right: Kailah Adiarte, Olivia Hula, Brittney Hinton, Jemma Oie, Melia O’Quinn, Jaelynn Hawkins, Kaylee Baker, Kaylin Dennington, Isabel Hill, Milana Wilcox.

 Courtesy of Royal Gymnastics

Contributed by Kay Panomvana, Royal Gymnastics

Tracy’s Royal Gymnastics Sports Academy Compulsory team closed out the end of their Fall 2022 season with flying colors. The compulsory team competes under the USA Gymnastics Development Program, which is the most prestigious and competitive program in the country leading to NCAA Collegiate Opportunities and International Elite Competition.

