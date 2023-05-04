Tracy’s Royal Gymnastics athletes saw out the month of April with two very successful trips to the USA Gymnastics Region 1 Regional Championships across five different age groups.

The Level 6 and 7 gymnasts competed in Roseville from April 21 to 23. Levels 8, 9, and 10 competed in Reno, Nevada from April 14 to 16. As per Royal’s Kay Panomvana, all of the competing gymnasts were “amazing,” with many of them qualifying for the Western Championships in Idaho on May 4 and the National Championships in Oklahoma on May 12.

