Tracy’s Royal Gymnastics athletes saw out the month of April with two very successful trips to the USA Gymnastics Region 1 Regional Championships across five different age groups.
The Level 6 and 7 gymnasts competed in Roseville from April 21 to 23. Levels 8, 9, and 10 competed in Reno, Nevada from April 14 to 16. As per Royal’s Kay Panomvana, all of the competing gymnasts were “amazing,” with many of them qualifying for the Western Championships in Idaho on May 4 and the National Championships in Oklahoma on May 12.
Abigail Pecho and Jemma Oie both spearheaded the Level 7 gymnasts as they placed in the top six all-around scores amongst all Level 6’s and 7’s. Pecho ranked third with an all-around score of 39.225. Oie placed sixth with an all-around score of 39.175.
Pecho did her best work of the meet in her floor routine where she scored a perfect 10.0. She came second in vault and beam and third in bars to make the All-NorCal team in the ST 4 division. Oie came first in beam (9.825), second in bars and third in vault for an all-around first place finish in the ST 1 division. She also made the All-NorCal team and the All-State team.
Elsewhere at Level 7, Maliea Iruegas dominated the SR C division with an all-around score of 38.6 and a first-place finish. Iruegas came first in bars (9.675), beam (9.75) and floor (9.85).
Carissa Iokua took first place all-around in the SR F division. She tallied a 38.45 total score after coming first in vault (9.7) and bars (9.425) and second in beam (9.675) and floor (9.65).
The Level 8 team featured outstanding performances from Emalani Capistrant in the JR D division and Inga Jimenez in the SR B group. Capistrant finished first all-around with a score of 38.325. She took first place with her floor routine (9.65) and third in bars (9.725).
Jimenez turned in the fifth best all-around score of all Level 8’s, 9’s and 10’s with 38.925. She finished first all-around in her division and made the state team session as well as the NorCal team by coming first in beam (9.725) and third in vault (9.725), bars (9.725) and floor (9.725).
Makayla Torres-Melton also made the state team session and team NorCal after coming second all-around in the SR B division with a score of 38.8. Torres-Melton topped the bars (9.75) standings before coming second in beam (9.7) and floor (9.75).
At Level 9, Aubrey Hula qualified for the Western National Championships by finishing seventh in the JR 5 division. Hula’s best performance was second place in bars with a score of 9.65.
At Level 10, Morgan Reihl took fourth place all-around in the JR C division with a 37.45 score. She came second in beam (9.6) and floor (9.65) to qualify for the nationals. Jada Yapp finished 10th All Around (37.55) in JR D, also securing qualification.
