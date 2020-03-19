Gymnasts from Royal Gymnastics of Tracy won two first-place team awards, earned a handful of individual awards, and got to meet two Olympic champions at the Nadia Comaneci Invitational, Feb. 21-23 at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.
Comaneci is a five-time Olympic gold medalist, including three gold medals from the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. As a competitor for the Romanian team, she was the first gymnast ever to score a perfect 10 in Olympic competition, and she won two more gold medals at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.
Bart Connor, winner of two gold medals at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and owner of Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy, was the host of the meet.
Royal took first place in the Level 6 Junior Olympic competition with a score of 113.550.
Makayla Torres-Melton was the top performer for her team with a first-place all-around score of 37.850 in the 11-year-old age group. Her scores include a first-place mark on the balance beam.
Also placing first all-around were Aubrey Hula in the 8-10 age group (36.850), who won first place on the uneven bars (9.600); Kimiko Ramirez (37.625) in the 12-year-old division, with first-place wins on the vault (8.950) and balance beam (9.650); and Patricia Abrigo in the 13-and-over division (36.675), who took first place on the balance beam (9.425).
The Royal Level 8 team came in first in its session with a score of 112.025. Jada Yapp was the all-around champion in the Junior B age group with a score of 37.650. She had first-place marks on the vault (9.500), uneven bars (9.475) and balance beam (9.375).
Nadia Comaneci Invitational
Feb. 21-23, Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy, Oklahoma City
Level 6
1, Royal, 113.550
Age 8-10
Aubrey Hula—1, bars, 9.600. 1, all around, 36.850.
Addisyn Hogan—12, all around, 35.150.
Age 11
Makayla Torres-Melton—1, beam, 9.700. 1, all around, 37.850 .
Inga Jimenez—1, bars, 9.700. 2, all around, 37.775.
Jasmine Medina—4, all around, 36.675.
Peyton Perez—6, all around, 36.500.
Carissa Iokua—7, all around, 36.050.
Age 12
Kimiko Ramirez—1, vault, 8.950. 1, beam, 9.650. 1, all around, 37.625.
Katelyn Mash—1, floor, 9.650. 4, all around, 36.675.
Keira Chandler—5, all around, 36.350.
Age 13 and over
Patricia Abrigo—1, beam, 9.425. 1, all around, 36.675.
Level 8
1, Royal, 112.025
Junior B
Jada Yapp—1, vault, 9.500. 1, bars, 9.475. 1, beam, 9.375. 1, all around, 37.650 .
Belle Schmidt—2, all around, 37.200.
Riley Maness—3, all around, 37.175.
Danielle Marieiro—5, all around, 35.550.
Senior A
Madison Mash—4, all around, 35.675.
Alexa Hart—7, all around, 34.900.
Andy Altamirano—10, all around, 34.075.
