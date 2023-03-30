Tracy’s Royal Gymnastics Level 8 girls team won first place at the NorCal State Championships in Visalia on the weekend of March 24, scoring 115.9 total points to take home the title.
With the feat itself already being an outstanding achievement, what made it even more impressive is that the Level 8 team had just three girls competing at the meet.
For context, at State meets, only the all-around scores of the three best athletes per team count towards the team total in the standings — no matter how many gymnasts are competing — meaning that the Royal team had virtually zero margin for error.
“It’s very rewarding,” head coach Melia O’Quinn told the Tracy Press of her team’s success. “I’ve been at Royal for 2½ years now and it’s nice to see the girls’ hard work pay off.
“Being out in the Valley and competing against some of the more established programs in the Bay Area, it definitely boosts their confidence and helps show them that they are no different. They’re training the same way and working just as hard and if they continue pursuing that they will be able to be just as competitive.”
The Level 8 team was spearheaded by Makayla Torres-Melton in the Senior A category. Torres-Melton came first all-around with a total score of 38.875. Splitting it into events, she took first in Vault (9.75), Bars (9.625), Beam (9.75) and Floor (9.75) — completely dominating her competition.
Torres-Melton had the highest Vault score of all 179 competing Level 8 gymnasts and made the NorCal State and Regional teams.
Inga Jimenez had a similarly dominant run to her teammate in the Junior E category. She took all-around first place with a score of 39.100. She came first on Vault (9.675), Bars (9.775), Beam (9.85) and Floor (9.80).
Jimenez placed first on the NorCal State team and also made the NorCal Regional team. She had the highest Floor score of all Level 8 competitors and tied for the highest Bar score. Her all-around score was the fourth highest in the entire meet (all levels).
Last but certainly not least, Emalani Capistrant capped off the team’s championship run with excellent performances in the Junior C category. She took first place on Vault (9.550), second place on Bars (9.625) and Floor (9.70) and sixth on Beam (9.050) for an all-around score of 37.925 and a first-place finish.
O’Quinn was understandably full of praise for her athletes who performed so exceptionally well under a ton of pressure considering the circumstances.
“Some of these Bay Area programs had 8 to 15 girls on a team, meaning if one of their top girls falls, they can sub her score out with another,” she explained. “For us, all of our scores at Level 8 and Level 7 (four gymnasts) had to count.
“We definitely didn’t have a perfect competition. It was something I knew that they were capable of doing but one thing that we worked really hard on was making their gymnastics as clean as possible. That way, if they do have an error, they’re still able to put up high scores and compete with the other girls.
“I expected them do to this,” O’Quinn added. “And I’m glad that they were able to at such an important time. They’re great competitors, all three of them (Level 8) are. They’re very good competitors and calm under pressure.”
Also at the State meet, the Level 7 team took second place with an overall score of 116.45. They were led by Jemma Oie who put up a terrific all-around score of 39.275 to top the entire meet (all levels).
Oie took first in Vault (9.60), Bars (9.90) and Beam (9.875) and second in Floor (9.90) to lead the team in the Child A category. She too made the NorCal State and Regional teams.
Abby Pecho had an impressive weekend in the Junior D category, coming first in Vault (9.575) and Beam (9.725), good enough for second all-around with a total of 38.225 points. Pecho was also a NorCal Regional team selection.
Maliea Iruegas came third all-around (38.175) in the Junior D category. She took first place in Bars with a score of 9.85 and second place in Floor with a score of 9.85.
In Senior A, Carissa Iouka came first all-around with a total of 37.350 points. She took first place in Vault (9.550) and Beam (9.70) and second place in Floor (9.60) to top the category.
The Royal Gymnastics gym has become quite familiar with high level success — individually and as a team — over the years and O’Quinn thinks that this is still only the beginning of the journey to where everyone involved with the program aspires to be.
“This is really great for the gym,” she said. “That has been one of my goals coming to Royal, to show that we can be just as competitive and build bigger and better programs to compete against these large Bay Area teams.”
