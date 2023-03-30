Royal Gymnastics Level 8 girls

From left: Inga Jimenez, Emalani Capistrant and Makayla Torres-Melton after winning the Level 8 NorCal State Championship for Royal Gymnastics in Visalia last weekend. 

 Courtesy of Royal Gymnastics

Tracy’s Royal Gymnastics Level 8 girls team won first place at the NorCal State Championships in Visalia on the weekend of March 24, scoring 115.9 total points to take home the title.

With the feat itself already being an outstanding achievement, what made it even more impressive is that the Level 8 team had just three girls competing at the meet.

