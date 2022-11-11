Kimball beats Lincoln

Kimball High senior Sebastian Tate slips past a Lincoln High tackler on a touchdown run Friday night at Don Nicholson Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

A terrific defensive display — including five fourth down stops — saw the Kimball Jaguars bring home an enormous California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 4 playoff win against the Lincoln Fighting Zebras and advance to the section semifinals.

The Jags’ D meant business from the word go. They were instrumental in the 26-19 win at Don Nicholson Stadium. Their inspired performance really set the tone for the whole team to follow.

