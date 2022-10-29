When senior quarterback Jayden McKey capped off a thrilling fourth quarter drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Darius Doyle — followed by a successful two-point conversion — to make it 36-24 Kimball, it was all down to the Jags’ defense to bring home the win against the East Union Lancers.
The hosts struggled with containing their Valley Oak League (VOL) opponent’s physicality all game. However, in spite of that, head coach Derek Graves’ team was able to stop the Lancers in all of the key moments at Don Nicholson Stadium.
The Jags overcame their demons and stuffed three East Union fourth down attempts throughout the game — one right before half time to hold a 28-16 lead, and twice in the fourth quarter to pull a third straight league victory over the line.
“Our guys are resilient,” Graves told the Tracy Press in the aftermath. “They always play with effort and we finish strong.”
Kimball survived an onslaught of deep attempts from East Union late in the fourth before junior safety Bodie Lychak completed the defensive stand and put every Jaguar at ease with a game winning pick with under a minute left.
As league games with playoff implications tend to be, this one too was a thriller and it came right down to the wire.
McKey converted a huge Jags fourth down on a 23-yard keeper moments before connecting with Doyle for six. At that point, it felt as though the game was on ice. However, there was still 8:39 left on the clock and the visitors knew their offense was capable of moving the chains with efficiency.
The Lancers did just that and saw running back David Flores barge into the end zone to make it a one possession game at 36-30 and with five minutes remaining. A quick and methodical stop on the next Kimball drive meant the visitors would get a chance to at least send this one into overtime. The Jags did not run enough time off the clock.
After a solid punt from the hosts, the Lancers had the ball on their 20 with 2:15 remaining. The Jags had to get a stop. There was no other option. And with the Lancers’ foot on their throat, they did — showing tremendous heart and guts when it mattered most.
“We just never give up,” senior receiver and linebacker Travis Marieiro said. “That’s what it came down to. We knew we had to make stops and we did. I’m proud of my defense. I love those guys.”
It was a busy night on both sides of the football but Kimball’s offensive capabilities have been known for some time. The Jags’ skill positions are bursting with talent. However, on defense, this performance really set the standard for the coming weeks — with the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs looming.
Eight Jaguars had over five tackles against East Union. Doyle led all players with nine and an interception. Marieiro had seven. Senior linebacker Zachary Macmartin had six. Junior defensive end Christian Taylor had seven and Lychak chipped in with five.
Knowing that the biggest games are just around the corner, Graves was coy in his post-game reflection. He said: “We just keep working. A lot of stuff needs to be done in the off season in order for us to compete against teams like Manteca and Central Catholic but we continue to practice, fix our mistakes, and get ready for a championship run.”
The Jags are well equipped to make noise in the postseason. Their offense showed glimpses of what teams can expect to come up against at the Lancers’ expense. Though it was fitting that a defensive action started the scoring party.
Kimball grabbed the lead with the only score of the first quarter when a high snap from the East Union center caused quarterback Kirk Simoni to fumble the ball right into the path of junior linebacker Junior Saavedra who scooped it up and waltzed in for six.
Up 7-0 heading into the second quarter, an offensive shootout ensued during which the Jags managed to respond to every Lancers touchdown with one of their own almost immediately.
The Lancers took a brief lead at 8-7 when Flores grabbed his first rushing score of the evening. However, just under a minute later, senior back Sebastian Tate found his first sizable gap of the game and took off into open field down the right sideline for a 49-yard Kimball touchdown.
The emphasis here being on ‘first gap’, because Tate found an even bigger one before the half — but not before McKey found Marieiro in the end zone with a looping 28-yard dime to make it 21-8. This came on the back of a terrific Doyle interception inside East Union’s territory.
McKey went 11-14 for 123 yards and two touchdowns throwing the football. Marieiro notched up 87 yards on five receptions.
Both of the above touchdowns took place within a two-minute span during which the visitors completely capitulated. Though they were able to find another response when Simoni picked out receiver Rafael Espinosa with a nine-yard pass to make it 21-16.
Unfortunately for the Lancers, though, they had not yet finished celebrating getting back to within five when Tate found a gaping crossfield lane through the East Union defense to make it 28-16 with a 59-yard carry. The Jags No. 24 went untouched, putting all of his speed and power to use.
The Jaguar side of the bleachers went wild. For a moment, it felt as though the visitors would have been better off not scoring. Tate was ruthless when given the smallest window of opportunity. He recorded 132 yards on 10 carries in another outstanding performance out of the backfield.
After starting their VOL campaign 0-2, this win means the Jags finish the season 3-2 and are looking ahead to at least one home game in the postseason, if not more. As things stand, they may also get a bye next week, giving them extra time to prepare for a deep run.
The mood in the Kimball camp to end the regular season could not be any better. Confidence is high, momentum is firmly in their sails, and their focus is strictly on winning.
“Our whole demeanor is to win out,” Marieiro said. “We have to do it every game. Go 1-0 each week. We have to be consistent, have each other’s backs, play for the team and not yourself and let the chips fall.”
The CIF-SJS football playoff brackets will be announced on Sunday, Oct. 30.
