Kimball High senior Sebastian Tate finds some running room through the East Union defense Friday night at Don Nicholson Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

When senior quarterback Jayden McKey capped off a thrilling fourth quarter drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Darius Doyle — followed by a successful two-point conversion — to make it 36-24 Kimball, it was all down to the Jags’ defense to bring home the win against the East Union Lancers.

The hosts struggled with containing their Valley Oak League (VOL) opponent’s physicality all game. However, in spite of that, head coach Derek Graves’ team was able to stop the Lancers in all of the key moments at Don Nicholson Stadium.

