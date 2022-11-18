Kimball loses semifinal playoff

Kimball High senior Sebastian Tate pushes past a Vanden High player during a run Friday night at Vanden High.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The Vanden High Vikings took full advantage of their strengths and the weather conditions as they put an end to the Kimball Jaguars’ season in a 29-6 thumping Friday night at the George A. Gammon Stadium in Fairfield.

The hosts came into this California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 4 playoff semifinal as the No. 1 seed, having lost just once all season. They were desperate to clinch their spot in next week’s championship game and justify their seeding and they did just that — in fine fashion.

