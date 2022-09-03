Kimball beats West

Kimball High senior Sebastian Tate crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the West High defense Friday night at Steve Lopez Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

Kimball’s junior quarterback Dalton Anderson had a nightmarish start to the Jaguars’ Friday night showcase at West High. However, he bounced back expertly to lead his team to a convincing 40-21 crosstown rivalry victory over the Wolf Pack.

With Jags head coach Derek Graves often opting to rotate his QB’s during games, the last thing Anderson needed while conducting his audition was to throw two picks inside the opening two minutes.

