Kimball’s junior quarterback Dalton Anderson had a nightmarish start to the Jaguars’ Friday night showcase at West High. However, he bounced back expertly to lead his team to a convincing 40-21 crosstown rivalry victory over the Wolf Pack.
With Jags head coach Derek Graves often opting to rotate his QB’s during games, the last thing Anderson needed while conducting his audition was to throw two picks inside the opening two minutes.
And though he did just that, he responded to the adversity with the cool headedness of a seasoned veteran. Anderson kept his head high and spotted junior wide receiver Darius Doyle darting into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown to open the scoring for the Jags on the next play up.
The QB went on to have a huge impact, completing 50 percent of his passes (7-14) for 89 yards and two touchdowns. When asked about the nervy start after the game, Graves’ cool response resembled the demeanor of his on-field leader.
“It’s football. It happens, you know?” he told the Tracy Press. “I just made sure my QB, and whoever makes mistakes, stays positive and has a growth mindset and keeps building on those mistakes. We can get better from everything.”
It was around then — the four-minute mark of the first quarter — when the young Wolf Pack defense buckled. Their start was extremely encouraging, however, and something head coach William Edwards and his staff could build on.
But the potency of the Jags offense was on show once again — after they scored 62 points in their opening two games — and quite simply too much to handle for the hosts. Anderson flexed a mind of steel.
The Jags’ QB continued dusting himself off in the first and found senior receiver Travis Marieiro with a 12-yard dart to put the visitors at the one-yard line after their defense recovered a West fumble. Senior running back Sebastian Tate punched it in for the score.
The wide receiver too addressed the Jags’ shaky start after the game. He said: “You just always have to keep your head up in those moments. Keep playing. There’s a lot of game left. It’s all about communication. It’s like a brotherhood over here. When one guy is not feeling it, his brothers have to pick him up.”
Marieiro was impactful as always for the Jags’ downfield. The receiver led them team with three receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Doyle also had three receptions for two touchdowns — 26 yards — and a fumble recovery for Kimball.
Up 14-0, the Jags kept their foot on the throttle and showed hunger for more. They went on to all but ice the game after the first quarter, despite tremendous fight being shown from the Wolf Pack all night long.
The third score of the game came through Anderson finding Doyle in the end zone once again with a cute, 11-yard pass. This came after junior Jacob Salazar picked off West’s senior QB Chris Inigo for a handsome return.
Anderson’s third passing TD shortly after was arguably the flashiest after he found the scrambling Marieiro with a short slant for a 40-yard score. Marieiro fought off a number of tackles before barging into the West end zone.
The Jags’ receiver did not have to wait too long to be rewarded for his efforts again as Graves threw on senior QB Jayden McKey into the action and he found Marieiro with a 20-yard dime on his first completion of the game to make it 34-0 Kimball.
“I was just making plays,” Marieiro said of his impressive individual performance. “Cutbacks, breaking tackles, just trying to do what I do best.”
Down heavily but not out, the brave West team battled admirably to get on the board and that was the least they deserved for their application. And with 2:15 left on the clock in the second quarter, the they did just that.
Inigo well and truly found his groove in what turned out to be arguably the series of the game. West took over possession of the ball at the eight-minute mark and would not let it go until the referees pointed up at the other end of the field just under six minutes later.
Inigo dazzled the Jags’ defense with his passing and rushing after multiple consultations with Edwards on the sidelines. The QB had an outstanding rushing game overall, but the highlight was an impressive trick play which earned West 17-yards plus an additional 15 on a penalty after the senior was tackled late out of bounds.
It was only fitting for Inigo himself to barge into the end zone with a four-yard carry on fourth down to put the Wolf Pack on the board. Once the dust had settled, Edwards was beaming with pride when speaking about his quarterback.
“The young man has been growing since day one,” the West coach revealed. “He has been doing everything that we have asked of him. The leadership things. And we know some of the things that he struggles with but he’s getting better at them. He works. And that’s all we can ask of him.”
Although the scoreboard read 34-7 in favor of Kimball at the interval, the action was far from finished despite the eventual winner not changing. The Jags’ ran out of this one as the deserved victors overall, but not without a scare.
The never say die attitude displayed by the Wolf Pack was admirable and it all started with Inigo. He finished the game 15-26 for 161 yards and two passing touchdowns. To that he added 10 carries for 73 yards and one rushing TD.
West made it a three-possession game when Inigo found senior receiver J’Vaughn Nibbs in the end zone with a 25-yard laser. Nibbs led the West receivers with 10 receptions for 75 yards.
And just when it felt like maybe the game might get a little nervy for the visitors with some time still left on the clock in the fourth, junior wide receiver Angelo Valencia put the game to bed.
Valencia snatched an onside kick and returned it for around 30 yards to twist the knife in the hearts of the home fans and made it 40-14 to Kimball on his first carry of the game.
That one sucked the life out of the stadium. It confirmed the inevitable. However, the hosts had one more in them. Inigo said the last word — before his team dropped to 0-3 on the season — when he found junior receiver Anton Foster with a four-yard pass to set the final score.
Both teams will look back on this one and take positives from it. Kimball’s offense continued to shine as they improved to 2-1. The weapons at Graves’ disposal will keep plenty of defenses up at night as the Jags’ get deeper into the season.
For the Wolf Pack, there were bright moments on both sides of the ball. For a program that is in a complete rebuild, the attitude and commitment are a solid foundation to build on. The fundamentals and skill plays too are slowly coming along under Edwards’ watchful eye.
Kimball’s JV team took down West 25-7 earlier on in the evening.
