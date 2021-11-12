The Kimball High football team begins the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 playoffs tonight at Don Nicholson Stadium when the Jaguars host the Wood High Wildcats of Vacaville.
Kimball (9-1, 5-1 Valley Oak League) is the No. 1 seed is SJS Division 4, and has just completed the best season for Jaguar football since the varsity program was established in 2010. It’s the second time Kimball has made playoffs. By gaining the No. 1 seed the Jaguars received a bye for the first round of the playoff tournament, so they’ve had a week off since finishing the regular season with a 54-53 win over East Union High in Manteca.
This year Kimball’s success has been driven by an offense that outscores its opponents by an average of about 50-29, covering more than 525 yards per-game, with senior quarterback Nicholas Coronado passing for an average of more than 368 yards per-game. His total passing yardage of 3,682 yards makes him the state passing leader, and he has thrown 48 touchdown passes, also the top mark in the state.
Most of Coronado’s passes go to three top receivers. Senior Willie Clifton averages 126.5 yards receiving per-game, and he has scored 17 touchdowns. Senior Mason Rivera averages more than 108 yards per-game receiving with 12 touchdown receptions, and junior Travis Marieiro has about 80 yards receiving per-game with 10 touchdown receptions. Coronado has also passed to senior Eric Gordon junior and Dylan Anderson for substantial yardage.
The Jaguars also have used their rushing game to account for nearly 139 yards per-game, with junior Sebastian Tate leading the way with 53.7 yards per-game and seven touchdowns. Senior Zachary Lychak covers about 42 yards per-game, and Coronado runs the ball for 40 yards per-game.
Wood High (8-3, 3-2 Monticello Empire League) is the No. 8 seed in SJS Division 4 and advanced in the playoffs with a 39-27 win over Nevada Union last week. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents by an average of about 31-22, with about 242 yards of offense per-game.
Senior Jayjay Olaes is the Wildcats’ rushing leader with about 103 yards per-game and senior quarterback Ken Tilford covers more than 73 rushing yards per-game. Tilford also passes for 78 yards per-game with three receivers catching most of his passes, including Olaes who accounts for about 32 receiving yards per-game.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is 7 p.m. at Don Nicholson Stadium on the Kimball High campus, 3200 Jaguar Run.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
