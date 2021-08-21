The Kimball Jaguars broke their losing streak against their crosstown rivals at Tracy High on Friday, defeating the Bulldogs 42-27 in the opening game of the season at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium.
“As a team we came together, we had a goal,” said Kimball senior quarterback Nicholas Coronado. “The win is not just for us. It’s for the school. It’s for the city. I hope everybody opens their eyes and sees that Kimball’s not the little brothers anymore. We’re the big boys.”
The Bulldogs and Jaguars have met in pre-league games every season since Kimball first fielded a varsity team in 2010, with the exception of the 2020-21 season, which was delayed and then shortened by COVID-19.
The only win for the Jaguars before Friday was when Kimball beat Tracy 29-22 on Sept. 16, 2011, the second time the two teams played each other. Tracy has won every other matchup, eight times by two or more touchdowns and three times by 45 or more points, including two shutouts.
It was a different type of matchup on Friday, though. Coronado had already established himself as the Valley Oak League’s passing leader during his sophomore year in 2019, when he averaged 238.6 yards per-game and led the Jaguars to their first post-season playoff tournament.
On Friday he passed for 311 yards, completing 22 of 32 passes with two interceptions. He connected with six different receivers, mostly with senior Mason Rivera with 10 receptions for 145 yards, and senior Willie Clifton for 91 yards on five receptions.
“When I get pressure I try to get out of the pocket and make a play,” Coronado said. “I can’t do it without my receivers and my linemen. People look at me as a playmaker, getting the ball out to open receivers, but it’s really about them. I give all the props to them. I did my best tonight. I did make some mistakes. I’m going to get better every night, but my team is the key to this win.”
The Jaguars held the advantage from the start on Friday. Kimball opened with an onside kick but Tracy recovered the ball, only to lose it on a fumble on the next play. From there it took only five plays for Kimball to score on a 2-yard touchdown run for Coronado, who also completed a 2-point conversion pass to Clifton.
The Jaguars recovered their next onside kick. Five plays later Tracy junior Jeremiah Zamora intercepted a pass and ran it back about 25 yards to the Kimball 48-yard line. Six plays later senior Dwayne Thomas scored on a 35-yard run up the left side, and senior Kyle Wright kicked the point-after.
The Jaguars scored on their next two possessions, with Coronado completing a 23-yard pass to Rivera in the end zone at the end of the first quarter, with a 2-point conversion pass to Clifton, and again on a 37-yard pass to Rivera, who was wide open in the middle of the end zone. The conversion attempt landed as an incomplete pass.
The Bulldogs cut the Jaguars’ lead to 22-14 at the end of the half when Thomas ran the ball in on the left side from the 11-yard line, and Wright made the kick.
The Bulldogs came out with stronger pressure on Coronado and better pass coverage in the second half, including senior Angel Rodriguez’s interception to stop Kimball’s drive at the start of the third quarter.
After a three-and-out series for Tracy the Jaguars needed just two plays to score on a 22-yard pass from Coronado to senior Ethan McGhee. Tracy answered with a 23-yard touchdown run for Thomas, and Kimball scored on its next drive with junior Sebastian Tate scoring on a 5-yard run and Coronado connecting with McGhee on the conversion pass to put Kimball up 36-21.
The two teams traded touchdowns again late in the fourth quarter, with Tate scoring for the Jaguars on a 13-yard run. Tracy’s Thomas batted away Coronado’s conversion pass attempt. Tracy scored when senior quarterback Drew Frederick connected with Rodriguez, who ran it in for a 45-yard touchdown. Frederick’s conversion pass attempt fell incomplete.
Thomas finished the night as Tracy’s leading rusher, covering 84 yards on 10 carries and scoring three of the Bulldogs’ four touchdowns.
“Our expectations were definitely high. We went into the game strong. We played strong. When we’d make a mistake we’d come back even stronger, but they just played good offense.,” Thomas said. “We made a few major mistakes on defense that cost points. It’s week one. We’ll get better from here.”
Tracy ran the ball for 150 yards, with senior Austin Ho-Sy covering 33 yards on nine carries and Frederick covering 21 yards on seven carries. Frederick also passed the ball for 88 yards, completing eight of 11 passes.
Kimball totaled 444 yards of offense. Tate finished the night as Kimball’s leading rusher with 75 yards on 10 carries and senior Zachary Lychak covered 45 yards on 13 carries.
Tracy Coach Jeff Pribble said the Jaguars didn’t bring any surprises, but they executed successfully and took advantage of Tracy’s mistakes.
“They made a lot of nice plays. A lot of extended plays. That’s what that quarterback was supposed to do and that’s what he did. He showed up,” Pribble said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for what he did tonight and he made plays in front of us. They made the proper adjustments as far as coaching was concerned.”
“I thought it was a nice hard-fought battle. We had a couple turnovers that really hurt us early in the game, like that first drive. That’s not a good way to start a football game.”
Tracy won the junior varsity game 47-18, and on Thursday night the Kimball freshman-sophomore team lost at home to St. Mary’s of Stockton 20-0.
Also on Friday, the Millennium Falcons defeated Riverbank 19-12 at Kimball High. Senior quarterback Shalin Ratna connected on a 14-yard touchdown pass to senior Kyle Fisher and senior Carson Edwards scored the point-after. Junior Ethan Dargin ran in another touchdown for Millennium in the third quarter, and senior Nate Washington scored on a 7-yard run in the fourth.
The Mountain House Mustang lost their road game at Chavez High Stockton 26-12, with the junior varsity playing Chavez to a 6-6 tie.
West lost 49-0 at home to Ceres. West coach Scott Behnam said that the Wolf Pack defense couldn’t stop the Ceres team. While Kyler Hickman and Dallin Silcox logged some rushing yards, the Wolf Pack struggled to move the ball. West’s JV lost 8-0.
Delta Charter’s game at Western Sierra Collegiate Academy in Rocklin was cancelled because of poor air quality.
