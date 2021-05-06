The Kimball High track and field team prevailed at both varsity levels at the Jaguars’ latest home track and field meet, held Wednesday in Don Nicholson Stadium. Wins over Escalon and East Union high schools put the Jaguars at 5-1 for both the varsity boys and girls, with two more meets to go against Sierra and Manteca.
The varsity girls defeated Escalon 100-30, and beat East Union 92-26, with Kimball athletes taking first place overall in 12 of the 16 events.
Multiple event winners included sophomore Rania Asad in both the 100-meter dash (13.54 seconds) and 200-meter dash (28.69), senior Cathy Obiajulu won both the 100-meter hurdles (16.60) and 300-meter hurdles (55.94), and senior Atinuke Balogun won both the shot put (31 feet, 1 inch) and the discus (84-0). First-place winners also included freshman Kalia Wyatt, 400 (1 minute, 8.51 seconds), senior Shauna Blomgren, 3,200 (14:25.61), junior Tia Doan, pole vault (8-0) and sophomore Jordan Sawyer, long jump (15-7).
Kimball also won both relays, including Asad, Sawyer, Obiajulu and sophomore Tiffany Williams in the 4x100 (54.50) and sophomore Samantha Fernandez, freshman Lilah Macur, freshman Hailee Uecker and junior Lexi Rogers in the 4x400 (5:27.44).
Kimball’s boys defeated Escalon 95-22 and beat East Union 64-40, winning nine of the 16 events. Senior Tosh Black won both the 100 (11.33) and 200 (23.34), senior Eduardo Fuentes won both the shot put (38-11) and discus (114-7), and senior Tristan Wells won both the long jump (20-6) and triple jump (38.8). First-place winners also included Travis Marieiro, 400 (54.91), Chris Hayley, high jump (6-0), and the 4x100 relay team of seniors Jabari Vaughn, Javier Gonzalez, Osaze Osawe and Black (45.46).
Kimball vs. Escalon and East Union
Wednesday, Kimball High
Varsity boys
Kimball 95, Escalon 22
Kimball 74, East Union 47
East Union 64, Escalon 40
100 - 1, Tosh Black, 11.33. 3, Jabari Vaughn, 11.70.
200 - 1, Tosh Black, 23.34. 3, Javier Gonzalez, 24.52.
400 - 1, Travis Marieiro, 54.91. 3, Nathan Fountaine, 57.70.
3200 - 2, Rafael Lomeli, 11:44.78. 3, Aaron Urtiaga, 13:20.29.
110 hurdles - 2, Myles Nunn, 18.84.
4x100 relay - 1, Kimball (Jabari Vaughn, Javier Gonzalez, Osaze Osawe, Tosh Black), 45.46.
4x400 relay - 2, Kimball (Will Obiajulu, Armando Magana Jr, Jabari Vaughn, Chris Hayley), 4:11.02.
Shot put - 1, Eduardo Fuentes, 38-11.
Discus - 1, Eduardo Fuentes, 114-7.
High jump - 1, Chris Hayley, 6-0. 3, Rawle Workman, 5-4.
Long jump - 1, Tristan Wells, 20-6. 3, Osaze Osawe, 19-7.
Triple jump - 1, Tristan Wells, 38-8. 2, Chance Smith, 37-7.
Varsity girls
Kimball 100, Escalon 30
Kimball 92, East Union 26
Escalon 57, East Union 44
100 - 1, Rania Asad, 13.54. 2, Jordan Sawyer, 13.70.
200 - 1, Rania Asad, 28.69. 2, Jordan Sawyer, 28.98.
400 - 1, Kalia Wyatt, 1:08.51. 2, Ahsha Griffin, 1:10.96. 3, Samantha Fernandez, 1:14.91.
1600 - 3, Shauna Blomgren, 6:15.62.
3200 - 1, Shauna Blomgren, 14:25.61.
100 hurdles - 1, Cathy Obiajulu, 16.60. 2, Tiffany Williams, 20.31.
300 hurdles - 1, Cathy Obiajulu, 55.94. 2, Tiffany Williams, 59.06.
4x100 relay - 1, Kimball (Rania Asad, Jordan Sawyer, Cathy Obiajulu, Tiffany Williams), 54.50.
4x400 relay - 1, Kimball (Samantha Fernandez, Lilah Macur, Hailee Uecker, Lexi Rogers), 5:27.44.
Shot put - 1, Atinuke Balogun, 31-1.
Discus - 1, Atinuke Balogun, 84-0.
High jump - 2, Hailee Uecker, 4-2.
Pole vault - 1, Tia Doan, 8-0. 2, Lexi Rogers, 7-6. 3, Maame-Esi Obbo, 7-6.
Long jump - 1, Jordan Sawyer, 15-7. 2, Giana Riley, 15-6. 3, Rania Asad, 15-1.
