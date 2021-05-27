The Kimball High track and field team completed its season on May 19 with a home dual meet against Manteca, with the Jaguars winning both the varsity boys and girls in the team scoring. The outcome puts Kimball at 7-1 in the Valley Oak League standings for both the boys and the girls.
Kimball’s boys outscored Manteca 71-52, with Kimball athletes winning nine of the 16 events.
Senior distance runner Rison Pereira won both the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 20.45 seconds) and the 1,600 meters (5:11.64). Other first place winners included senior Tosh Black, 200-meter dash (24.16), Travis Marieiro, 400 meters (53.700), freshman Aaron Urtiaga won the 3,200-meter run (12:37.70), senior Eduardo Fuentes won the discus throw (123 feet, 6 inches), senior Tristan Wells won the long jump (21-7) and senior Osaze Osawe won the triple jump (43-0).
Kimball’s 4x100 relay team of Osawe, Black, junior Jerome Nance III, and senior Jabari Vaughn (44.78) also placed first.
Kimball’s girls outscored Manteca 67-47, winning eight of the 16 events. Senior Cathy Obiajulu won both the 100-meter hurdles (17.43) and the 300 hurdles (51.94). First-place winners also included sophomore Rania Asad, 200 (28.85), senior Shauna Blomgren, 1,600 (6:10.08), Atinuke Balogun, discus (89-9) and Tia Doan, pole vault (8-6).
Kimball also won both relays, with Obiajulu, Asad and sophomores Jordan Sawyer and Tiffany Williams winning the 4x100 (53.09), and Asad, Williams, freshman Kalia Wyatt and junior Valerie Llacuna winning the 4x400 (5:40.16).
Kimball vs. Manteca
May 19, Kimball High
Varsity boys: Kimball 71, Manteca 52
100 - 2, Tosh Black, 10.97. 3, Jerome Nance III, 11.20.
200 - 1, Tosh Black, 24.16. 3, Jerome Nance III, 24.96.
400 - 1, Travis Marieiro, 53.70.
800 - 1, Rison Pereira, 2:20.45. 2, Rafael Lomeli, 2:21.40. 3, Jeremy Manuel, 2:23.36.
1600 - 1, Rison Pereira, 5:11.64. 2, Rafael Lomeli, 5:11.89. 3, Jeremy Manuel, 5:35.98.
3200 - 1, Aaron Urtiaga, 12:37.70. 2, Jeremy Manuel, 12:59.94. 3, Abraham Ramos, 13:08.54.
110 hurdles - 3, Myles Nunn, 20.57.
4x100 relay - 1, Kimball (Jerome Nance III, Osaze Osawe, Jabari Vaughn, Tosh Black, 44.78.
4x400 relay - 2, Kimball (Nathan Fountaine, Tosh Black, Jabari Vaughn, Travis Marieiro), 3:54.86.
Shot put - 3, Eduardo Fuentes, 38-7.
Discus - 1, Eduardo Fuentes, 123-6.
Long jump - 1, Tristan Wells, 21-7. 2, Osaze Osawe, 21-2.
Triple jump - 1, Osaze Osawe, 43-0. 2, Tristan Wells, 40-8. 3, Chance Smith, 38-8.
Varsity girls: Kimball 67, Manteca 47
100 - 2, Rania Asad, 13.06.
200 - 1, Rania Asad, 28.85. 3, Ahsha Griffin, 31.48.
400 - 2, Cathy Obiajulu, 1:05.07. 3, Kalia Wyatt, 1:06.70.
800 - 2, Shauna Blomgren, 2:46.06. 3, Lilah Macur, 3:34.04.
1600 - 1, Shauna Blomgren, 6:10.08.
100 hurdles - 1, Cathy Obiajulu, 17.43. 2, Tiffany Williams, 19.50.
300 hurdles - 1, Cathy Obiajulu, 51.94. 2, Tiffany Williams, 57.22. 3, Kalia Wyatt, 59.41.
4x100 relay - 1, Kimball (Cathy Obiajulu, Jordan Sawyer, Tiffany Williams, Rania Asad), 53.09.
4x400 relay - 1, Kimball (Rania Asad, Kalia Wyatt, Tiffany Williams, Valerie Llacuna), 5:40.16.
Shot put - 3, Atinuke Balogun, 30-10.
Discus - 1, Atinuke Balogun, 89-9.
Pole vault - 1, Tia Doan, 8-6. 2, Maame-Esi Obbo, 8-0.
Long jump - 2, Rania Asad, 16-5. 3, Jordan Sawyer, 14-9.
