The Kimball Jaguars have started their season in the Valley Oak League, with the varsity boys taking a 17-41 win over Escalon on Wednesday on the course at Kimball High.
Junior Rafael Lomeli was the lead runner in Wednesday’s race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 35 seconds, with senior Rison Periera in second place (19:50) and senior Krish Thakur in third (20:28).
Escalon won the girls contest by forfeit as Kimball had just two runners, but the Kimball athletes led the way in the individual results. Senior Shauna Blomgren finished with a first-place time of 21:25, and Andrea Lomeli placed second (23:32).
Kimball vs. Escalon
Wednesday, Kimball High
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (17 athletes)
Kimball 17, Escalon 41
Kimball - 1, Rafael Lomeli, 18:35. 2, Rison Periera, 19:50. 3, Krish Thakur, 20:28. 5, Aaron Urtiaga, 22:02. 6, Abraham Ramos, 22:10. 8, Josiah Chandler, 22:39. 14, Kaden Buckhout, 24:14.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (10 athletes)
Escalon wins by forfeit
Kimball - 1, Shauna Blomgren, 21:25. 2, Andrea Lomeli, 23:32.
Mountain House at Davis
Tuesday, Davis High School, Modesto
Varsity boys, 3.1 miles (14 athletes)
Mountain House 29, Davis 29
Mountain House - . 3, Yuji Buczynski, 18:01. 5, Zaki Sarwari, 18:36. 6, Madden Harada, 19:47. 7, Bauer Morgan, 19:48. 8, Aarush Sharma, 20:16. 10, Amitya Thimaiah, 21:10. 11, Daniel Elizondo, 21:22.
Varsity girls
No score
Mountain House – 1, Sophia Kwok, 21:31. 2, Elani Khoe, 27:38. 3, Jasmine Johnson, 28:17.
Junior varsity boys, 2.1 miles
No score
Mountain House - 1, Jayden Frank Key, 14:28. 2, James Valentine, 14:45.
Junior varsity girls
No score
Mountain House - 1, Caterina Bordoni, 19:28. 2, Simona Ramella, 22:27.
