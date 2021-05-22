Two of Kimball High’s leading athletes were recognized as the school’s Athletes of the Year on Wednesday during the school’s awards assembly.
Seniors Leah Richardson and Rison Pereira are the Jaguars’ female and male athletes of the year for 2021. Kimball High physical education teacher Joe Lawrence noted that their portraits will be added to a gallery of athletes of the year dating back to 2012 and displayed in the foyer of the main gymnasium.
Richardson is a four-year varsity softball player and has also played volleyball at Kimball High. She is heading to Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama, to play NCAA Division 1 softball and study health and business management.
“I’ve dedicated four years of my life to this school and just to be honored and recognized means a lot to me. It means that everybody has been watching and has seen what I’ve been doing on the softball field and in the classroom,” she said.
Pereira has been on the Jaguar cross country and track and field teams as a distance runner for four years, and he heads to University of Dubuque in Iowa in the fall, and will continue to compete in distance running at the college level.
“It’s pretty remarkable because cross country and track runners never get recognized like the bigger sport athletes. So it’s pretty awesome that I get to break a sort of barrier for my sports’ athletes,” he said.
Both added that they were especially happy for each other as they’ve been good friends at Kimball High for all four years, and were also chosen by their classmates in the Senior Superlatives voting as Best Athletes.
