Kimball 32, East Union 29
Consistent offensive momentum backed up by effective defense brought the Kimball Jaguars a 32-29 win over the East Union Lancers on Friday in the second game of the spring 2021 football season.
Both the Jaguars (1-1) and the Lancers (1-1) made powerful offensive drives as they traded the lead six times over the course of the game and neither would lead by more than one touchdown at any time.
Junior quarterback Nicholas Coronado connected with seven different receivers and senior running back Alonzo Jackson led Kimball’s ground attack. By the end Kimball had covered 421 yards of offense, including 228 yards on 14 of 24 passes for Coronado.
“Once I get the ball out I trust my wide receivers to jump up, make any play they can, like Dylan Anderson with two touchdowns tonight,” Coronado said. “All of the credit goes to the line, pushing everybody down the field. They just bring our momentum for everybody.”
The Jaguars also covered 193 yards rushing, including 186 yards on 28 carries for Jackson.
“We’ve been preparing for this all week,” Jackson said. “For almost a year now we just wanted to come out with a statement. Even after our coach was fired, we still were like, we need to finish this for him. We need to keep going and keep pushing forward.”
Kimball’s coach of the last three years was fired right before last week’s game against Manteca, a 44-38 loss for Kimball. Replacing him as head coach is Dustin Anderson, who had been an assistant coach.
“We’ve had such an interesting season with Coach K being gone. They’ve dedicated this season to him and all of the stuff surrounding that, but tonight they had to grind,” Anderson said. “We win ugly. I think we have to clean up some penalties. These boys have bonded together, and we don’t have a lot of the numbers as some of the other schools do, but we dig it out and the guys are showing a ton of perseverance this year.”
Kimball got on the scoreboard right away when junior Jerome Nance took the opening kickoff back 90 yards for the score. East Union answered right away on a three-play drive, including a 46-yard touchdown pass from senior Luke Weaver to senior Zelmar Vedder. The Lancers pulled ahead on their next possession, including Weaver’s 1-yard touchdown run.
The Jaguars made a 12-play drive going into the second quarter, and scored when Coronado connected with junior Dylan Anderson on a 12-yard pass. Junior Allyson Thompson made her second point-after kick of the night, and would go 2-for-4 on point-after kicks. Coronado hit Anderson again on the Jaguars’ next possession for a 30-yard touchdown, giving Kimball the 20-14 lead.
The Lancers threatened to score on a pass up the middle late in the second quarter, but were denied the touchdown when junior defensive back Mason Rivera leapt up and reached over the East Union receiver to grab the interception on the 3-yard line, keeping it a 20-14 game going into the half.
The Lancers launched a 7-play drive to start the third quarter, with East Union junior Johntae Maggard, his team’s rushing leader with 112-yards for the night on 21 carries, covering most of the ground and making the 10-yard touchdown run.
Kimball took the lead back late in the third when Coronado connected with Rivera on the right side, and Rivera took the ball 67 yards for the touchdown. East Union came back with an eight-play drive, including Maggard’s 1-yard touchdown run, and Maggard ran in the 2-point conversion to put the Lancers up 29-26 at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars stalled on their next drive but the Lancers gave the ball right back when Weaver fumbled and Kimball senior Trevor Gibson picked up the ball, setting his team up for a four-play, 37-yard drive, including Jackson’s 18-yard touchdown run up the middle to make it a 32-39 game.
The Lancers got in the red zone one more time, again losing the ball on a fumble, which Kimball junior Willie Clifton picked up on the Kimball 13-yard line. The Jaguars had 4 minutes and 42 seconds left to cross the field, and nine plays later they had to give up the ball on downs 12-yards short of the goal line with 31 seconds left.
East Union got in two more plays, including Weaver’s attempt at a long pass down the field, which Kimball senior Osaze Osawe intercepted to end the game.
In addition to his two touchdown passes to Anderson, Coronado also completed three passes to Rivera for 94 yards, two to senior Dominick Suniga for 49 yards and two to Nance for 32 yards.
East Union totaled 317 yards of offense, including 77 yards on five of 12 passes for Weaver, and 240 yards rushing.
St. Mary’s 54, Tracy 14
The St. Mary’s Rams started off strong to outscore the Tracy High Bulldogs 41-14 in the first half on the way to the Rams’ 54-14 win on Friday in Stockton.
St. Mary’s scored first and Tracy answered with senior Noah Deneau’s 68-yard touchdown run to tie it up 7-7. The Rams went on to score five more touchdowns before Tracy would score again at the end of the second quarter when junior Drew Frederick completed a pass to junior Gabe Andora for a 32-yard touchdown. The Rams extended their lead with two more touchdowns in the third quarter.
Tracy totaled 376 yards of offense. Deneau ran the ball six time for 95 yards and completed four of four passes for 58 yards. Frederick ran the ball 10 times for 55 yards and completed six of 18 passes for 73 yards. Andora caught four passes for 95 yards. Junior Kyle Wright made both of his point-after kicks.
St. Mary’s totaled 533 yards of offense, including 254 yards passing and 279 yards rushing.
Lodi 62, West 0
West High hosted Lodi on Friday, taking a 62-0 loss. Senior Jamal Martin was West’s offensive leader with 40 yards rushing and 35 yards on two receptions.
