Kimball 49, West 20
The Kimball Jaguars quickly took control over the visiting West Wolf Pack on Friday at Don Nicholson Stadium, leading the Jaguars to a 49-20 win in their second game of the season.
By the end of the first half Kimball (2-0) had a 41-0 lead, with senior quarterback Nicholas Coronado passing for 271 yards, completing nine of 11 passes in the first half, mostly to seniors Willie Clifton and Mason Rivera
“He has a good arm and we did our thing and connected well,” Clifton said. “Altogether we have a good team bond and we all have good relationships with each other and the chemistry with each other is really good.”
Clifton accounted for three receptions, each of them for a touchdown, for a total of 105 yards. Rivera caught four passes for 109 yards, including one touchdown. He also had two interceptions, including one that he ran back for a touchdown.
“It was definitely exciting,” Rivera said. “We came out and thought they were going to run a lot but it surprised us that they threw a couple passes and I was just able stand there in the backfield, my guys were covering their guys, and I was able to hawk the ball and make a couple picks, so it’s always fun to do that.”
West (0-2) had some success early, including the play right after the kickoff when West senior Kyler Hickman intercepted Coronado’s first pass of the night and ran it back 44 yards to the Kimball 7-yard line.
Before West could capitalize on the opportunity, Kimball’s Rivera made his first interception of the night, snagging a pass from West junior quarterback Chris Inigo. Five plays later Coronado completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rivera.
Kimball scored again when Rivera grabbed an interception from West senior quarterback Dallin Silcox, who traded off duties with Inigo throughout the game, and ran it back 25 yards for a touchdown. Coronado passed to Rivera for the 2-point conversion.
Kimball scored on its next four possessions. Clifton ran the ball in from 32 yards after taking a pass from Coronado, Coronado connected with junior Travis Mariero on a 41-yard pass, and Coronado twice passed to Clifton in the end zone, first on a 34-yard pass and again on a 39-yard pass. Coronado also completed a 2-point conversion pass to Mariero, and senior Allyson Thompson made a point-after kick, giving Kimball the 41-0 halftime lead.
Kimball Coach LaTe’f Grim said he knew Coronado would have a dominant passing game, so he planned to play him for just the first half and give others on the team playing time in the second half.
“The rule is once it gets to 35 it’s a running clock so we wanted to try to go in an execute as quick as possible,” Grim said. “We completed passes real early and took care of business.”
“Today I wanted to let the young guys get in and see what they can do. As time goes on those are the guys that are going to be critical for us, so we want to make sure they can make some plays and we got a chance to see who’s who,” he said.
“Our starting unit on defense is definitely solid and they make a lot of plays and I look forward to seeing them next week when we play Escalon. On the offensive side Willie Clifton picked it up today. He and Nick had a great connection and picked up from where they started the week before.”
West made the most of its opportunities in the second half, scoring on all three of the Pack’s second-half possessions. The Wolf Pack opened the third quarter with an eight-play, 72-yard drive, finishing with Saloma Talimalie’s 7-yard touchdown run, and senior Jaron Chavarria made the kick.
The Jaguars got most of their 80 rushing yards in the second half, including a nine-play 51-yard drive led by junior Sebastian Tate and junior quarterback Dalton Anderson, with Tate making the 5-yard touchdown run and Anderson passing to senior Eric Gordon Jr. for the conversion to put Kimball up 49-7.
West scored next on a 45-yard run for Talimalie and Cavarria made the kick. The Pack recovered an onside kick and covered 55 yards in five plays, including a 22-yard touchdown pass from Inigo to McKye Valdez, but the kick went wide right to make it a 49-20 game in Kimball’s favor.
The Wolf Pack totaled 173 yards of offense, including 56 yards on five of 10 passes for Inigo. Hickman ran the ball 13 times for 45 yards, and Talimalie covered 39 yards on four carries.
“We’re just very thankful for the opportunity for us just to be able to compete,” West Coach Scott Behnam said.
Before the season started West coaches worried that the school’s football program wouldn’t have enough players for a varsity team. As of Friday the Wolf Pack had 40 players on its roster, mostly juniors and sophomores. Behnam said a successful second half on Friday will be a confidence boost for the team moving forward.
“Our kids didn’t give up. For us to be able to compete for a little bit means a lot to this program,” Behnam said.
Tracy 48, Franklin 20
Franklin High (0-2) scored first against Tracy in Friday’s game in Elk Grove, before the Bulldogs came back to score three times to take the 21-8 lead. Tracy (1-1) stayed in the lead the rest of the night on the way to a 48-20 win.
The Bulldogs covered 311 yards of offense, compared to 294 for Franklin, with Tracy running the ball for 205 yards. Senior Austin Ho-Sy ran the ball 11 times for 113 yards with three touchdown runs, including a 68-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Dwayne Thomas carried the ball four times for 69 yards with one touchdown. Senior quarterback Drew Frederick completed four of 10 passes for 106 yards, including a 46-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to junior Mason Meyers.
Tracy scored a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter when junior David Garcia picked up a fumble and ran it back 25 yards for the score. Senior Kyle Wright made six of seven point-after kicks.
Millennium 33, San Juan 0
The Millennium football team (2-1) struck early in their 33-0 win over the San Juan Spartans (0-2) of Citrus Heights on Friday.
Millennium senior Nate Washington scored first on a 58-yard run, and followed with a 53-yard touchdown run, contributing to his rushing total of 135 yards on eight carries. Junior Ethan Dargin scored another touchdown for Millennium to put the Falcons up 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Junior Ethan Dargin and sophomore Patrick Walsh also scored touchdowns for the Falcons, and senior Carson Edwards made three point-after kicks.
The Falcons totaled 241 yards rushing, and senior quarterback Shalin Ratna completed two of six passes for 17 yards.
