James Jones III finished his football season at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., with a touchdown reception and all-Ivy League status. Jones, a senior tight end for Dartmouth, is one of 17 Big Green players to make the all-conference list.
Dartmouth (9-1, 6-1 Ivy) secured its second consecutive Ivy League title on Saturday with a 52-31 win over Brown University in Providence, R.I. The win included Jones’ touchdown reception in Big Green’s first scoring drive of the second half, catching a pass from quarterback Derek Kyler for a 24-yard touchdown that put Dartmouth up 31-17.
Jones received all-Ivy League second team honors as he distinguished himself as an effective blocker with good hands, catching 10 passes this year for 146 yards. Dartmouth has five all-Ivy League first team players, seven second-team selections and five honorable mentions. Dartmouth Head Coach Buddy Teevens earned the Robert L. Blackman Head Football Coach honor for the second straight year.
Jones, West High Class of 2017, still has another year of NCAA eligibility after he graduates from Dartmouth at the end of this academic year. That gives him the option to transfer to another NCAA college as a graduate student and continue playing football.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.