The 28th edition of the Annual Keena Turner Golf Tournament at Ruby Hill Golf Course on Monday showed just how much of a high-profile mammoth the event has become.
It all started as a noble initiative from San Francisco 49ers all-time great Turner, and his wife Linda, to fundraise for and help the community of Tracy which they resided in – namely the youth of the Boys and Girls Clubs – in the mid ‘90’s.
Almost three decades later, Turner’s friends, former teammates, current players, and many more have made the tournament a star-studded event that is marked on everyone’s calendar.
“I’m always humbled,” a soft-spoken Turner told the Tracy Press of the turnout for the event. “We have been at it a long time and I’m always humbled and excited by the support that we get and the tremendous work and effort that everyone puts in.
“It was all around a fabulous day and, again, after 28 years, I’m just humbled that people still see and value this event and want to support the efforts of the kids and the after-school programs.”
Every year, those in attendance are greeted with drinks and food as they register for the tournament before a Celebrity Putting Contest kicks off a day-long golfing extravaganza. The day is concluded by an evening reception with entertainment and a plethora of special guests making an appearance to speak to those gathered.
This year, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy came into town and took part in a fireside chat segment in which he spoke about everything from sport, through his faith, to the importance of giving back.
Out on the golf course, all-time Niners greats such as Ronnie Lott and Dennis Brown, to name a few, were ever present, as was three-time pro bowler Mike Merriweather. From the current stars, 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner was one of many strutting his stuff and showing off an impressive golf swing – all in the name of charity.
“It means the world to me (to be involved),” Warner said. “Keena (Turner) is a great man and a great leader in the community. He puts on this event every year and it’s only right that I come out here and show my support for him. The platform that I’m on, it means a lot to be able to give back to the community and help, the children especially.”
NFL veteran and Tracy High alum Matt Overton was also in attendance. A lifelong Niners fan, Overton has just come off a playoff loss to his boyhood team as the long snapper for the Dallas Cowboys last season.
However, even that couldn’t spoil his excitement for the event. To be able to give back to the city and program which he grew up in evidently meant a lot. And to do so next to someone like Turner made it a little extra special.
“It’s really cool (to be here),” Overton said. “I grew up watching Keena (Turner) play and for him to come out and support the Boys and Girls clubs is near and dear to my heart because I grew up in that club as a kid. I’ve done some work with them in the past too and it’s great to be back, not just to support Keena and what he has been doing, but the organization too.”
Taking a moment to reflect on the support over the years, Turner almost seemed at a loss for words. Actions always speak the loudest and the commitment of those close to Turner’s heart and beyond to help with his effort always has and continues to deafen.
“I keep using the word ‘humble’ because of my teammates and the current 49ers players supporting us at the level that they do,” he said. “To have Brock (Purdy) stop by and give his time. Fred Warner who has come the last three or four years. It really is humbling to know that they think enough of me, and the mutual respect that we have for one another, for them to show up.
“There are a lot of good causes out there and a lot of wonderful efforts being put on by a lot of people but the support that we get and to be able to say that we have had this kind of support for 28 years is pretty unbelievable.”
The buildup, the tournament itself, the auction, the excitement, vigor, and enthusiasm put into the whole day by everyone involved is remarkable. The theme of the event is people having a great time out on the golf course. However, through that immense joy, an enormous difference is being made to those who the effort is put in for in the first place.
“The tournament is a signature event for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy and the profits raise a significant portion of our budgeted revenue,” said Kelly Wilson, the club’s Chief Executive Officer. “With the significant growth our organization has had over the past year, the funds are needed to continue to sustain the amazing programs offered at our club sites across Tracy.
“The results are that the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy are helping kids build a foundation for a great future. It is amazing that this was the 28th anniversary of the tournament and it speaks volumes to the commitment of the Turner family and our volunteers and staff, as well as the golfers and contributors that come back year after year.”
Out of all the shiny and impressive things about the tournament, its longevity is by far and away the most outstanding. The Turner family spearheaded it from start to finish but it does not happen at the scale that it has been without the efforts of all the volunteers, sponsors, organizing committee members, etc.
Turner’s wife, Linda, revealed that this year was the first time that their two youngest kids, Ella and Miles, got involved in putting the event together – adding a much-needed infusion of youth.
The questions about how much longer the tournament will go on for will always arise. The plans as of right now are to hit 30 in 2 years time. However, with the next generation of Turner’s having grown up around the event, the end may not necessarily be in sight.
“Keena and I were as involved as ever but when you bring new people in and get that new energy and assistance, the work spreads around more,” Linda explained in an urge for more young people to get involved with the organization. As Wilson mentioned, the clubs now serve many more people than they did last year, let alone 28 years ago.
Linda joked about how 31 years or 32 years sounds kind of weird but the fact that their kids are now more involved, and people look forward to their event so much every year still fills her and Keena with a ton of excitement to put it on.
Putting a seal on another successful year, Keena fondly looked back on the continued growth of the tournament and the increased involvement of his kids.
“It’s pretty mind blowing that when we started this effort, (Ella and Miles) weren’t born yet,” he said. “To have this tournament be a part of their lives growing up and then to have them take leadership roles in putting it on is very cool and gratifying. It’s a proud moment for Linda and I to see our kids see the value in this and to want to get involved.”
