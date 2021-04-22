The Kimball High track and field team hosted Oakdale and Weston Ranch on Wednesday at Don Nicholson Stadium for Valley Oak League competition.
Kimball’s boys were the top team, outscoring Oakdale 79-52, and defeating Weston Ranch 107-14. Kimball’s overall winners included senior Eduardo Fuentes in both the shot put (36 feet, 7 inches) and the discus (104-0), senior Tristan Wells in both the long jump (21-0) and the triple jump (39-4), senior Tosh Black in the 200-meter dash (24.13 seconds), sophomore Travis Marieiro in the 400 meters (56.08) and senior Chris Haley in the high jump (5-10). Kimball also won the 4x400 relay (3 minutes, 58.69 seconds).
Kimball’s varsity girls defeated Weston Ranch 91-18, and were outscored by Oakdale 67-56. Multiple event winners for the Jaguars included senior Cathy Obiajulu in the 400 meter run (1:09.36), 100 hurdles (16.68) and 300 hurdles (55.16). Sophomore Raina Asad won both the 100 (13.28) and 200 (27.77), senior Shauna Blomgren won both the 800 (2:52.00) and 3,200 (14:19.73), and senior Maame-Esi Obbo won the pole vault (7-6).
Kimball vs. Oakdale and Weston Ranch
Wednesday, Kimball High
Varsity boys
Kimball 79. Oakdale 52
Kimball 107, Weston Ranch 14
Oakdale 61, Weston Ranch 33
100 - 3, Tosh Black, 11.62.
200 - 1, Tosh Black, 24.13. 2, Javier Gonzalez, 25.01. 3, Jerome Nance III, 25.40.
400 - 1, Travis Marieiro, 56.08. 2, Jabari Vaughn, 56.56. 3, Nathan Fountaine, 56.58.
800 - 3, Rison Pereira, 2:22.86.
110 hurdles - 2, Myles Nunn, 20.49.
300 hurdles - 2, Rawle Workman, 48.15. 3, Antonio Aguirre, 49.55.
4x100 relay - 2, Kimball (Tristan Wells, Jerome Nance III, Jabari Vaughn, Tosh Black), 45.55. 3, Kimball (Chance Smith, Myles Nunn, Preston Nunn, Antonio Aguirre), 49.49.
4x400 relay - 1, Kimball (Jabari Vaughn, Chris Hayley, Antonio Aguirre, Nathan Fountaine), 3:58.69. 2, Kimball (Josiah Chandler, Jeremy Manuel, Rison Pereira, Krish Thakur), 4:16.67.
Shot put - 1, Eduardo Fuentes, 36-7. 3, Nathan Kappeler, 30-6.
Discus - 1, Eduardo Fuentes, 104-0. 3, Nathan Kappeler, 87-9.
High jump - 1, Chris Hayley, 5-10. 2, Tristan Wells, 5-2. 2, Myles Nunn, 5-2.
Long jump - 1, Tristan Wells, 21-0. 2, Jerome Nance III, 19-11. 3, Rawle Workman, 19-3.
Triple jump - 1, Tristan Wells, 39-4. 2, Chance Smith, 38-9.
Varsity girls
Kimball 91, Weston Ranch 18
Oakdale 67, Kimball 56
Oakdale 77, Weston Ranch 23
100 - 1, Rania Asad, 13.28.
200 - 1, Rania Asad, 27.77.
400 - 1, Cathy Obiajulu, 1:09.36. 2, Kalia Wyatt, 1:11.06.
800 - 1, Shauna Blomgren, 2:52.00. 3, Lilah Macur, 3:25.00.
1600 - 3, Shauna Blomgren, 6:15.47.
3200 - 1, Shauna Blomgren, 14:19.73.
100 hurdles - 1, Cathy Obiajulu, 16.68.
300 hurdles - 1, Cathy Obiajulu, 55.16. 3, Tiffany Williams, 57.19.
4x100 relay - 2, Kimball (Tiffany Williams, Cathy Obiajulu, Ahsha Griffin, Rania Asad), 54.43.
Pole vault - 1, Maame-Esi Obbo, 7-6. 2, Samantha Fernandez, 7-0. 3, Lexi Rogers, 6-0.
Long jump - 2, Rania Asad, 15-7. 3, Jordan Sawyer, 15-0.
