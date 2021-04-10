The Kimball High softball team held its early lead as the Ripon team tried to make a comeback Wednesday’s Valley Oak League contest at Kimball High.
The Jaguars finished with the 7-6 win, with freshman pitcher Allie Vincent getting out of a one-out, bases-loaded situation in the top of the seventh inning to deny Ripon a chance to take a late lead.
Vincent said afterward that she didn’t worry about the potential go-ahead runs on the bases as much as the batters in front of her.
“I was focusing on where I wanted my pitches to go, and just getting the right spot,” she said.
She finished the game with nine strikeouts and allowed 12 hits, four of them in the seventh inning, and she gave up six runs, including five earned runs.
The Kimball batters totaled nine hits and also reached base on two passed balls on third strikes in the first inning, and on two infield errors in the fifth inning.
Freshman Bianca Quintero went two-for-four, including an RBI in the Jaguars’ three-run first inning and a leadoff double as Kimball scored two more runs in the third. She said that she usually has a good idea of what the pitcher will deliver before she gets to the plate.
“What I’ve always been taught is when you’re on deck that’s your first at-bat, watching the pitcher and timing her, and then you see the pitcher, how she’s throwing, and you take it from there, one pitch at a time, one inning at a time.”
Senior Ariana Retuta also had two base hits and an RBI, junior Mackenzie Sorensen singled and drove in two runs, and Vincent also singled and drove in a run.
Kimball coach Justin Bigler said the team, made up mostly of freshmen and sophomores, has shaped up well in the shortened season, with this win putting the Jaguars at 3-1 in the Valley Oak League.
“Unfortunately with COVID and our league procedures and policies we weren’t able to get on the field until March 22, so we’ve almost had the same amount of games as we’ve had practices,” he said. “So it’s a learn-as-we-go type of thing.”
Quintero added that the in that short time the players have learned to work well together.
“We bond really well and that’s important, our chemistry. Our energy levels are pretty good.”
Tracy 26, St. Mary’s 4
Everybody on the Tracy softball team lineup got base hits in the Bulldogs’ 26-4 win at St. Mary’s High in Stockton on Tuesday. Tracy’s 29 hits included four for senior Aaliyah Jenkins, who hit a home run, a double and drove in five runs. Senior Kaela Jones also had four hits with two RBIs. Senior Jayden Estabrook went three-for-three with four RBIs and junior Katelyn Bridgeman tripled, singled and batted in four runs.
Jones pitched four innings and gave up two hits and no runs, and junior Hannah Schaller pitched one inning and gave up two hits and four runs, including three earned runs.
Livermore 8, Kimball 6
The Kimball Jaguars were up 3-1 in the third inning before the Livermore team rallied for six runs in the bottom of the third on Monday in Livermore. The Jaguars scored again in the fifth and seventh innings, but Livermore held on the lead for the 8-6 win.
The Jaguars knocked out 11 base hits, with senior Leah Richardson going three-for-four, including a home run and three RBIs. Freshman Olivia Rinker doubled and singled, freshman Bianca Quintero singled twice and batted in a run, junior Mackenzie Sorenson doubled and drove in a run, sophomore Sophia Coronado had two hits and senior Arianna Retuta also had a hit.
Freshman pitcher Allie Vincent allowed nine hits and eight runs, including three earned runs, over six innings.
Linden 10, Mountain House 0
The Linden Lions collected 12 base hits over five innings to shut out the Mountain House Mustangs 10-0 on Monday in Linden. Senior Liana Trinh had the only base hit for the Mustangs. Sophomore starting pitcher Brooke Carpenter gave up eight hits and nine runs, only one of them earned, over three innings, and senior Alejandra Emerson finished the game, allowing two hits and one run.
West 14, Tokay 13
It took the Wolf Pack extra innings to defeat the Tokay Tigers at home on April 1. Claire Casados had multiple base hits, including the walk-off single to bring in Trista Zieska and give West the 14-13 win.
Kiara Blanchard went four-for-four, hitting the cycle, including double in the first inning, a single in the third, a home run in the fourth and a triple in the seventh. Jennalynn Salinas, Laila Vallejos, Trista Zieska and Ava Seguin also had multiple base hits.
Starting pitcher Frankie Paz pitched a complete game, allowing four earned runs and striking out eight Tokay batters.
Lincoln 7, Tracy 3
The Bulldogs held an early lead on April 1 at Lincoln High in Stockton, before the Trojans came up with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lincoln maintained its lead for the 7-3 win.
Junior Vanessa Lang had three base hits for Tracy and junior Katelyn Bridgeman had two base hits, including a double, and she batted in a run. Senior Ashley Sansoni also had two hits, senior Aaliyah Jenkins doubled and drove in a run, senior Maddie McElley doubled and junior Janelle Bergmann had a base hit.
Senior starting pitcher Kaela Jones went 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and seven runs, four of them earned, and junior Hannah Schaller pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and no runs.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.