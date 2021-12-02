The Kimball High girls soccer team prevailed in an early-season crosstown matchup on Tuesday at West High.
Kimball took the 3-2 win after the Jaguars took the lead with a couple goals late in the first half and then held on through the second half as the Wolf Pack tried to make a comeback.
“I’m just proud of us because it was a tough game, but we kept possession most of the time,” said sophomore Natalie Diaz-Aguayo, who scored Kimball’s first goal.
The Jaguars also got two goals from sophomore Mia Leval, who said that early-season success plus team chemistry will serve the Jaguars well as they look toward Valley Oak League play, which begins Tuesday with a home game against Sierra High of Manteca.
“We have a good team. Our defense is really good, our midfielders are good. A lot of our girls have a lot of heart when they’re playing so I think we have a good shot,” Leval said.
They played against a West team that opened with strong offense and continued to attack the Kimball goal in the second half.
West senior midfielder Emma Valadez, now in her fourth year on the varsity team, scored the Wolf Pack’s first goal. Valadez said she saw the opportunity to take a shot from about 30 yards out in the fourth minute of the match.
“I could see it was in my range, and I was just like, I’m going to take it,” she said. Her long shot from the middle went into the right side of the goal. After that the Kimball team became more aggressive on offense, and in the 13th minute, Kimball senior Mariya Hinojosa sent a pass up the right side and Diaz-Aguayo was in position to send the ball into the left side of the goal to tie it up 1-1.
The teams battled back and forth right afterward, with Kimball goalkeeper Pearla Medina and West goalkeeper Deijah Bailey making saves on direct shots.
Kimball took the lead in the 36th minute after a free kick up the middle gave Leval a chance to collect the ball and shooting into the goal. West had a chance to score right afterward but Medina blocked a high shot. On the counterattack Leval took a shot from the right and sent in across and into the left side of the goal right before the whistle to end the first half, with Kimball now up 3-1.
West put up offensive pressure early in the second half only to come up against stubborn Kimball defense. Medina blocked four shots on goal before the Pack finally got another chance in the 66th minute. West goalie Bailey blocked a shot from a long free kick and sent the ball back up the field for West’s offensive attack.
Senior forward Marcela Tabangcura saw her opportunity to take a clear shot.
“Nicole (Ilovan, a junior), one of the other forwards, got a pass and I saw how it was me and just one more defender so I asked for the ball. It just became a footrace at that point. Once I got to the goal line I just scored,” Tabangcura said.
“Of course facing Kimball it’s always very competitive because it’s a crosstown team. I think we really wanted it in the second half,” she added. “We really just wanted to prove to ourselves and to everyone else in Tracy that we’re not the underdog school.”
West senior Marissa Avelar led more attacks against the Kimball goal at the end of the second half, with Medina making two more blocks to preserve the Jaguars’ lead.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
Tracy 0, Kimball 0
The Tracy and Kimball girls played to a 0-0 tie on Wednesday night at Tracy High. Tracy put up a strong offense with 13 shots, including four shots on goal, but Kimball senior goalkeeper Jordan Claire blocked all four. The Jaguars had three shots on goal for the night, and Tracy senior Hannah Schaller blocked all three
