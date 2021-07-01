Jonathan Harvey of Tracy just missed qualifying for the final heat of the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the Olympic Trials on Friday in Eugene, Oregon, but he did finish his season and college career with his best time yet in the event, 49.53 seconds, to finish in ninth-place overall.
Harvey, a 2016 graduate of De La Salle High School in Concord, competed as a representative of the University of Oregon track and field team and has just completed his senior year.
At the Olympic Trials, held at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus, Harvey was among 28 athletes to compete in the 400-meter hurdles. He placed second (49.95) in the fourth heat of the first round to hold 10th place overall and advance to the semifinal round.
He placed sixth (49.53) in the second heat of the semifinals 16/100ths of a second behind the eighth-place qualifier for the finals.
Event winner Rai Benjamin of Mount Vernon, N.Y., finished with the second-fastest time ever in the event (46.83), and set a new meet record. The world record in the event is 46.78 seconds, set by Kevin Young at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. Second- and third-place athletes Kenny Selmon (48.08) and David Kendziera (48.38), also set personal bests, and will join Benjamin at the Olympic games in Tokyo later this month.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.