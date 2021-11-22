The water polo all-league lists for the fall 2021 season include a league MVP and a several first-team players.
Kimball High junior Lauryn Lucero was named the Valley Oak League’s Most Valuable Player for the girls for the season. The Jaguars did not have full boys and girls teams this year, and played a shortened season as a coed team, where they went 6-4. Kimball’s seclection for the girls first team was senior Marijo Pena, and for the boys, senior Nico Lucero and sophomore Kyle Banaag were named to the first team. Senior Nick Tumazi and sophomore McKay Keller made the VOL second team.
Two Tracy High water polo players made the all-Tri-City Athletic League boys first team for the fall 2021 season.
Tracy High junior Jacob Herren was named to TCAL boys first team. Herren was the team leader for the Bulldogs at both ends of the pool with 36 goals and 13 assists on offense and 21 steals on defense during league play after the Bulldogs went 15-11 for the season, their best year since the 2009 season, including a 4-6 record in league play.
He totaled 100 goals for the season. Tracy coach Tahnee Trew cited Herren as well as junior Kanoa Stoddard, second team, and senior Micah Masten, honorable mention, as essential components to the cohesiveness of the team.
Herren and Stoddard were also named team MVPs, and Jacob Ballutay was the team MVP for the junior varsity boys.
Senior Lillian Gunther, a German exchange student and a member of the German national team, led the Tracy girls offense, scoring 60 goals during the season. Also making the all-league list were senior Sydney Busevac, second team, and seniors Halee Kleebsamut and Makayla Thomas, honorable mention.
For the Mountain House boys, junior Daakshesh Thangavel made the all-Western Athletic Conference first team after a season where he was the Mustangs’ consistent scoring leader. Junior Carter Stout made the second team and sophomore Preston Wiedner was honorable mention.
The Mountain House girls had two players, juniors Dominque Nazareno and Harsini Prakash, on the all-WAC second team, and sophomore Bria Eaquinto was honorable mention.
For West High, senior Diego Castro was named honorable mention for the boys and Jaycee Cogger was honorable mention for the girls.
Tracy boys, 15-11, 4-6 TCAL
Jacob Herren, junior, first team, Bulldogs co-MVP
Kanoa Stoddard, junior, second team, Bulldogs co-MVP
Micah Masten, senior, honorable mention
Bryant Martinez, junior, Bulldogs Coaches Award
Brett Morris, senior, Bulldogs Most Improved
Jacob Balluaty, Bulldogs JV MVP
Nicholas Aquino, junior, Bulldogs JV Coaches Award
Julian Penrod-Holloway, freshman, Bulldogs JV Most Improved
Tracy girls, 10-13, 2-6 TCAL
Lillian Gunther, junior, first team
Sydney Busevac, senior, second team
Halee Kleebsamut, senior, honorable mention
Makayla Thomas, senior, honorable mention
Mountain House boys, 11-11, 7-7 WAC
Daakshesh Thangavel, junior, first team
Carter Stout, junior, second team
Preston Wiedner, sophomore, honorable mention
Mountain House girls, 5-13-1, 5-9 WAC
Dominque Nazareno, junior, second team
Harsini Prakash, junior, second team
Bria Eaquinto, sophomore, honorable mention
Kimball coed, 6-4
Lauryn Lucero, junior, Most Valuable Player, girls
Marijo Pena, senior, first team, girls
Nico Lucero, senior, first team, boys
Kyle Banaag, sophomore, first team, boys
Nick Tumazi, senior, second team, boys
McKay Keller, sophomore, second team, boys
West boys, 2-10, 0-10 TCAL
Diego Castro, senior, honorable mention
West girls, 1-8, 0-8 TCA
Jaycee Cogger, senior, honorLable mention
