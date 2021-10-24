Delta Charter High School senior Gabriana Franco brought home the championship trophy from the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour South Central/West Regional Invitational tournament, held Saturday and Sunday at the Trophy Club golf course in Lebanon, Indiana.
Franco took first place in the girls 14-18 division with a score of 155, two strokes ahead of her closest competitor, Isabella Bug of Franklin, Tenn. Her weekend included a score of 77 on the par-72 course in the first round on Saturday, including a birdie on the 456-yard par-5 second hole. She followed that with a 78 on the second day, including a birdie on the 370-yard par-4 third hole, on Sunday.
Her season of national and international competition will also include participation in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour National Championship, Dec. 4 and
