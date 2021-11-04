Valley Oak League
Kimball High senior Kate Blumenfeld advanced as far as the quarterfinals in the Valley Oak League singles tournament on Oct. 26 and 28 at Manteca Regional Tennis Center. Blumenfeld defeated Cristina Nguyen of Manteca High 8-2 in the second round, and lost to Kathrine Juarez of Central Catholic in the quarterfinals. Juarez went on to face Katie Kim of Manteca High in the final, with Kim winning the VOL singles title.
In the first round of play, Kimball senior Madison Bowles lost to Tanya Sharma of Sierra High 8-0, and senior Sonali Singh lost to Mianna Robinson of Central Catholic 8-0.
On Oct. 28 the doubles team of Singh and sophomore Maria Luisa Seitz defeated the team from Manteca 9-8 (5), and then lost to Central Catholic 8-0. Two doubles teams Central Catholic faced off in the final.
All winners and runners-up from the league tournament advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section tournament this Thursday and Friday at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville.
Tri-City Athletic League
Tracy High’s players got as far as the semifinals at last week’s Tri-City Athletic League tournament, but were eliminated in the semifinal round. Players needed to advance to the finals in order to qualify for the Sac-Joaquin Section tournament on Oct. 27 at Oak Park in Stockton.
Senior Maryum Syed finished with a 10-6 loss in her quarterfinal match and was fourth place in the league. The Tracy High doubles team of seniors Simran Bhatia and Siayam Nagpal also finished in fourth place after they finished the tournament with a loss in the semifinals.
