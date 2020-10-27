Two Tracy sprint car racers finished their season with championship trophies, sealing their championships with their performances on Oct. 10 at Dixon Speedway.
Brandon Rivera, a student at Delta Charter High, finished the Dixon Speedway Restricted Class series with a total of 969 points, seven points ahead of his closest competitor. Brandon ran in 11 races in the 12-race series and finished in the top three in eight of those races. His four wins included a victory on Saturday night in the championship race.
His victory came a week after he claimed the title in the Restricted Class at Delta Speedway in Stockton. He finished with 555 points in that 10-race series, well ahead of his closest rival, and his second-place finish on Oct. 3 was good enough to clinch the series title. He had finished in the top five in seven of his 10 races, including two wins.
Kyle Fernandez finished his season with the Dixon track championship in the Junior Sprint Class. He competed in 11 of the 12 races in the series, and finished with 969 points, seven points ahead of his closest competitor. He finished in the top three in eight of his 11 races, including four wins.
Kyle took second place in the Junior Sprint Class at Delta Speedway the week before. He beat eight other drivers in the final race of the series that night, but his 574 points was still three points shy of the track champion. Kyle had eight top-five finishes in the 10-race series, including three wins.
Brandon followed up on his victories with a pair of wins at the Southwestern Autumn Micro Shootout, Friday and Saturday at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. On Friday he won the main event, a 15-lap race in Restricted division, starting in the fourth position among 17 cars, quickly moving into first place where he held on for the win and the $1,000 prize.
On Saturday night Brandon logged another win, this time in the evening’s main event for the Restricted division. He started in third place and moved to first to beat 14 other competitors and claim another $1,000 prize.
