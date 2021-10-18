Ronnie Lott, owner of Tracy Toyota, will sponsor Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) Tour standout Michael Herrera of Los Angeles in support of the APGA Tour’s goal of promoting diversity in professional golf.
Lott, whose accomplishments as a defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers earned him a spot in the NFL Hall of Fame, will cover Herrera’s travel and competition-related expenses as Herrera, winner of the APGA Tour Crossings at Carlsbad season opener in January, competes on the tour and other major regional tournaments, with a goal of qualifying for the PGA Tour.
Lott and Herrera connected at the Cedric “The Entertainer” Celebrity Golf Classic in August at Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo, where Herrera was one of the participating pros. They met on the second tee as Lott’s group waited to play the next hole, and in those few minutes they saw that they could team up to advance Herrera’s career.
“He was real interested in my story and he sees that I have the work ethic needed to give making the PGA Tour my best shot.” said Herrera in a statement released this week.
Lott, who is also a member of the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame based on his accomplishments at the University of Southern California, added that he knows from personal experience how valuable support from established pro athletes can be.
"When I was a rookie, guys like Deacon Jones and Jim Brown and others helped me grow. We need to always find ways to help athletes be their best,” stated Lott in reference to two of the NFL’s all-time great Hall of Famers.
Lott is a regular participant in the Keena Turner Golf Tournament, as he and Turner and other former and current 49ers support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy every June. His own non-profit, All Stars Helping Kids, has raised $20 million for disadvantaged youth.
The APGA Tour will include the Farmers Insurance Atlanta Championship, Oct. 17-19 at White Oak Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, and will conclude with the Nov. 7-9 APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series Finale at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles,
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.