blanket awards 2023

Tracy High seniors Darrian Marieiro (left) and Sophia Labasan (right) pictured with Lina Longmire (middle) after being presented with the 2023 Blanket Awards on Tuesday at Tracy High. 

 Courtesy of Matthew Shrout

Tuesday, May 23, was scholarship night at Tracy High and that means that the storied Blanket Awards have a pair of brand new recipients.

Spoiled for choice after a number of sports teams turned in impressive seasons over the course of the school year, the Bulldogs’ voting committee awarded seniors Darrian Marrieiro and Sophia Labasan with the prestigious honors.

