Tuesday, May 23, was scholarship night at Tracy High and that means that the storied Blanket Awards have a pair of brand new recipients.
Spoiled for choice after a number of sports teams turned in impressive seasons over the course of the school year, the Bulldogs’ voting committee awarded seniors Darrian Marrieiro and Sophia Labasan with the prestigious honors.
Outstanding students and similarly high-level athletes, the duo plied their trade across several sports – staying active throughout the fall and spring.
Marrieiro was the defensive star of the Bulldogs’ football team at the tail end of 2022, helping them to an 8-3 overall record in the season. Marrieiro averaged 10.2 tackles per game on the year and led Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) in total tackles with 112 – No. 12 in CIF SJS Division 2. His consistent performances played a big role in the ‘Dogs making a playoff return.
“It feels amazing (to receive this award),” Marrieiro told the Tracy Press. “I feel like all of the hard work that I have put in has actually been recognized and that there is a community of people that see how hard I work. I value this award highly because it means that if you work hard, someone will see it.”
Marrieiro was also a part of the Bulldogs’ baseball and wrestling teams this spring. Featuring in a lesser role than the one on a football team, he was a part of another winning season on the diamond with Tracy finishing 16-8 overall (7-8 TCAL).
However, even though his usage rate dropped from what he is used to, the award is not earned by how much you play, but rather how you impact teams. Being a great teammate often contributes to winning just as much as anything else. Marrieiro’s mindset throughout the school year evidently recognized that.
“I try my best not to be individualistic,” he said. “That’s how a team becomes toxic. That is when a team falls apart. I always try to find a way to fine tune the way I play so that I can benefit the team the best I can. Whether it be football, baseball or wrestling.”
Marrieiro is pleased to have bowed out of high school on a high and plans to attend Montana State University where he will major in mechanical engineering in the fall.
Labasan had an extremely busy schedule in the second half of 2022 – playing a key leadership role in the success of Tracy’s girls volleyball team before remaining on the hardwood as part of the basketball team.
A defensive specialist, Labasan helped the volleyball team to an excellent season which ended in the second round of the CIF SJS D2 playoffs. They turned in a 20-11 record and finished second in TCAL at 8-2.
Labasan’s defense came up clutch throughout the campaign. She ranked second on the team in digs per set with 2.1, and third on the team in total digs (190) and receptions (214). She also produced 28 service aces and 24 assists on offense.
“I’m beyond honored to have been chosen to receive this award,” she said. “I truly couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, classmates and coaches. There have been times when I struggled with balancing school work and sports but I’m glad I never slacked in either, as the payoff and the experiences have been worth it.”
Labasan’s attention turned to hoops for the remainder of 2022. Her Bulldogs ended their campaign just above .500 with a 14-13 overall record, 5-3 in TCAL. She averaged 1.8 steals per game, third on the team, and played an impact role off the bench for head coach Derek Eaton.
Labasan plans to attend CSU Long Beach to major in psychology in the fall. She also spoke about how much of an impact being a Bulldog had on her over the years. Labasan’s selflessness and love of competing while donning the green and gold colors made her a very worthy recipient of the award.
“I play sports because I love them and I don’t expect awards,” she said. “But the recognition makes me feel as though all my hard work paid off.
“Ending high school with this award is bittersweet as I’ve enjoyed every moment of it and I will never forget that I’m a Bulldog at heart. I hope to come back in the future and support Tracy High sports programs as they are a huge part of who I am.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.