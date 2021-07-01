Millennium High has announced its school’s all-league selections for the past season for two of the school’s championship teams.
The Millennium, girls basketball team went 10-0 against their Central California Athletic Alliance opponents, claiming the league title, and 10-1 overall. That brought them their second league title in a row. The team celebrated its accomplishments on Friday, when the Falcons’ all-CCAA selections were named. Junior Maliyah Hutchinson earned first-team honors for the second year in a row, and sophomore Giovanna Chukwuma was also named first team after making second team last year. Senior Kaleena Orlanes earned second team honors again this year, and junior Alexa Garza was also a repeat second team selection. Junior Carolina Loza was a repeat honorable mention selection.
The Millennium baseball team went 14-4 overall and 10-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance, claiming the league title.
Three first-team selections for the Falcons included seniors Jason Piazza, Jacey Zuniga and Miles Brown. Second team selections includes seniors Anthony Gonzalez and Alijah Gandall and junior Diego Ruiz.
