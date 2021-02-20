The Millennium Falcons had the top teams at the combined Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League cross-country meet on Feb. 11 at Durham Ferry State Recreation Area in Manteca.

The Millennium boys took first place out of five teams with a score of 52. Junior Carson Edwards led the way with a first-place time of 16 minutes, 36 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.

The Millennium girls defeated Venture Academy, the only other team to field a full five-runner squad, 23-32. Carrie Weiss was the Falcons’ top runner with a second-place time of 25.28.

Cross country

Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League meet

Feb. 11, Durham Ferry State Recreation Area, Manteca

Varsity boys – Millennium 52, Venture Academy 63, Lodi Academy 70, Turlock Christian 85, Delta Charter 110.

Millennium – 1, Carson Edwards, 16:36. 8, Vernon Real, 19:19. 10, Joseph Goitia, 20:11. 11, Christian Lavagetto, 20:33. 16, Joshua Field, 22:53. 18, John Stone, 23:29. 19, Kyle Carlos, 23:43.

Varsity girls – Millennium 23, Venture Academy 32

Millennium - 2, Carrie Weiss, 25:28. 3, Sydney Skaggs, 26:09. 5, Riley Vatran, 26:24. 6, Isabella Richmond, 28:10. 7, Hailee Kappeler, 28:29. 10, Madison Piazza, 29:55. 11, Berenice Torres, 31:26.

