Varsity girls: Millennium 38, Big Valley Christian 33
The Millennium girls basketball team clinched the Central California Athletic Alliance title on Tuesday with a fourth-quarter comeback and a 38-33 win over Big Valley Christian High of Modesto.
The win at Tracy High, plus another win on Wednesday at Venture Academy, puts the Falcons at 10-1 overall for the shortened 2021 season, including a 10-0 record against CCAA opponents.
“Mountain House is the only one that got away,” Millennium coach Joe Reyes said, referring to an early-season non-league loss. Otherwise, the Falcons proved again and again that they were the top team in their league.
“We only had three days of practice before we had our first game, so we had to transition. We’re probably where we should be at the start of the season,” Reyes said after Tuesday’s win. “This probably wasn’t our best game, but we still managed to find a way to win because we play so hard. We never let up.”
Big Valley Christian opened with a 12-5 first-quarter lead. The Falcons then turned the momentum around, with juniors Sloane Feller and Maliyah Hutchinson leading the way, to hold an 18-17 lead at the half. Big Valley took the lead back in the third quarter and extended that lead to 32-25 early in the fourth.
Though Big Valley Christian outrebounded Millennium early in the fourth, the Falcons played tough defense to force turnovers and Hutchinson and Feller hit a few more shots to get the Falcons close in the final minute. With 33 seconds left junior guard Alexa Garza sank a 3-point shot from the right to put Millennium up 34-33, and the Falcons extended their lead on a series of free throws.
“We usually have a good game and are usually ahead most of the time, so I knew we had to do something to get the ball back and get the points back,” Garza said. “I think it was just all in our heads and we just needed to get good energy out there.”
That energy gave her the confidence to take the critical shot at the right time.
“I wasn’t even expecting that, but once it left my hands I felt it go in and it was amazing.”
Hutchinson and sophomore Giovanna Chukwuma were the Falcons’ scoring leaders with 10 points each. Feller totaled nine points and Garza scored seven points.
It’s the second year in a row that the Falcons have finished at the top of their league.
“We’ve had a great season so far and this is the best team I’ve ever played with,” Garza said. “It’s heartbreaking that our seniors are leaving us, these girls that I’ve been playing with since freshman year.”
Those seniors include Hannah Reyes and triplets Kaleena, Aleecia and Mia Orlanes. Coach Reyes expects most of the team will be back for next year.
Millennium 52, Venture Academy 20
The Millennium girls closed out their season with a 52-20 win on Wednesday at Venture Academy in Stockton. After a close first quarter, with juniors Sloane Feller and Carolina Loza leading the Millennium offense, the Falcon defense shut down Venture Academy to give Millennium a 24-15 lead at the half. The Falcons continued with their oppressive defense to hold Venture Academy to just five points in the second half while sophomore Giovanna Chukwuma hitting her shots from the floor and Loza sinking a couple more 3-point shots.
Chukwuma led the Falcon offense with 18 points, junior Maliyah Hutchinson scored 12 points and Loza added nine points.
Varsity boys: Big Valley Christian 53, Millennium 45
In spite of a rough start the Millennium High boys basketball team battled back in the third and fourth quarters of the Falcons’ game against the Big Valley Christian High Lions of Modesto on Tuesday at Tracy High.
Big Valley Christian opened with a 9-0 scoring run. Millennium junior Marshall Conner put the Falcons on the scoreboard with a 3-point shot midway through the first quarter. The Falcons trailed 34-21 at the half but started to pick up their pace on offense at the start of the third quarter.
The Falcons got within a point a few times and tied it up 39-39 with 1:21 left in the third on a shot from sophomore Jermiah Bello. Big Valley Christian took the game back midway through the fourth quarter and the Lions extended their lead on a series of free throws at the end.
Senior Jakob Garcia said it was one of his team’s better games effort-wise, in spite of shots not falling.
“That third quarter we really rallied up from halftime. We had a good pep talk from our coach and we rallied as a team and we tried to put together a comeback,” he said. “Third quarter we really pushed forward. Fourth quarter it just fizzled out.”
“We did what we could defensively and offensively and put in maximum effort at the end.”
Garcia was the Falcons’ scoring leader with 13 points, and he pulled in 14 rebounds. Senior Omeid Nadery added 10 points and had five rebounds, and Conner scored seven points.
Varsity boys: Mountain House 75, Patterson 71
The Mountain House boys basketball team closed the season with a 75-71 win against the visiting Patterson Tigers on Friday. Patterson took a 40-37 lead at the half, and the Mustangs came through to outscore Patterson 24-11 in the third quarter on the way to the win.
Senior Nilay Menon was the Mustangs’ offensive leader with 25 points, and senior Nikko Rodriguez added 22 points.
Varsity girls: Patterson 53, Mountain House 41
The Mustangs could not keep up their early pace in their home game against Patterson High on Friday at Mountain House High. The Mustangs led 15-11 after the first quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Mountain House girls in every quarter after that.
Sophomore Sariah Fobert led the Mountain House offense with 16 points, including four 3-point shots, and senior Maya Gorman scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Varsity boys: Patterson 81, Mountain House 79
The Mustangs started off with a 22-14 lead at the end of the first quarter on May 20 at Patterson High. By the end of the first half the Patterson Tigers had taken a 38-35 lead, and even after the Mountain House team outscored Patterson in the fourth quarter the Tigers were able to hang on for the 81-79 win.
Junior Charles Bivens was the Mustangs’ leading scorer with 15 points, and seniors Jordan Lawrence and Nilay Menon scored 14 points each.
