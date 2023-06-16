jett katarzy fundraiser

Jett Katarzy (left) pictured with sponsor and Tracy business owner Rusty Clever (right) during Jett's fundraiser event at Rusty's on Sunday, June 4. 

 Courtesy of Jessica Katarzy

Wednesday, June 14 through Tuesday, June 20 will see 13-year-old Tracy native Jett Katarzy compete at his second straight AMA Mission Foods Flat Track Grand Championships in DuQuoin, Illinois.

The adept motocross racer will compete in three different classes – stock, modified and super mini – in the 85cc category out east.

