Wednesday, June 14 through Tuesday, June 20 will see 13-year-old Tracy native Jett Katarzy compete at his second straight AMA Mission Foods Flat Track Grand Championships in DuQuoin, Illinois.
The adept motocross racer will compete in three different classes – stock, modified and super mini – in the 85cc category out east.
Katarzy competes throughout an almost year-round schedule in preparation for this event – at which he will compete against some of the nation’s best, as well as a special guest team from Australia.
Jett’s mom, Jessica, was full of praise for her son and the impressive progress he has made on his journey in one of the ultimate individual sports thus far.
“He is in a sport that not many know or understand,” she told the Tracy Press. “Especially for a 13-year-old, it’s a strong mental and physical sport. The amount of mental pressure he puts on himself, along with physical ability and stamina that you need to compete in something like this, is definitely teaching him valuable life lessons. He also has a little competitive bug in him too.”
Jett is as passionate as they come about his craft and just all things moto having grown up around his father and godfather who also share his obsession.
However, the glitz and glamor of being successful in any sport can quickly become overshadowed by the external costs that it takes in order to even register for one AMA Mission Foods event. For that reason, the Katarzy family recently hosted a successful fundraiser for Jett’s journey to Illinois at Rusty’s in Tracy on June 4.
“The cost to travel cross-country is extremely expensive,” Jessica explained. “I can hop on a plane to go there but the team can’t. They have to haul all the equipment, pay for fuel, lodging and registration – which can be up to $1,500 depending on the class. The total cost can get up to $5,000 very easily, just to travel and compete at an event like this.”
That’s when Rusty Clever – owner of Rusty’s bar and restaurant and avid supporter of youth sports in the city – stepped in to assist. Clever is one of Jett’s sponsors on a year-round basis but his initiative to host a major event at his business was perhaps the biggest boost the Katarzy’s have received yet.
“It was so awesome,” Jessica said of the event a fortnight ago. “I guess Sundays aren’t usually that busy (at Rusty’s) but the place was packed. We had friends and family and school friends there but also people that just saw the crowds walking by and came on in.
“This was (Clever’s) idea. If you know Rusty, you know he is all about the youth in the community. He helps with all the youth sports and just the whole community and you can see it when you walk into his bar and restaurant. He was more than willing to help and it was pretty awesome.”
Jessica explained that the whole idea came together during a conversation between her family and Clever over lunch. Having done things ranging from candy sales to 50/50 raffles in order to fundraise in the past – with great success – they all thought, ‘Let’s see what our community could do.’”
At the fundraiser, other than being able to enjoy food and drinks, people were also able to buy special t-shirts and participate in a 50/50 raffle while enjoying live music from Billy Cornwell.
Very grateful for the support of all that turned up – and especially Clever for the role he has played in helping Jett chase his dream – Jessica jetted off to DuQuoin to join and support her son on Wednesday, the same day Jett kicks off his second national championship experience.
