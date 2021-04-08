The Mountain House High swim team completed its season on April 1 against Central Valley High at Ceres High, with the Mustang boys taking first-place in all of the event for a 132-6 win. The Mustang girls also won all of their events to defeat Central Valley 121-31.
The Mustang boys finished the season with a 7-0 record, and the girls went 5-2. Western Athletic Conference did not hold a championship meet, but did compile times from each team’s final meet of the season for an idea of how such a meet would have gone.
Beyer High of Modesto had the top times in seven of the 11 boys events, with Mountain House, Patterson, Davis and Los Banos High also logging top times.
Mountain House sophomore Preston Wiedner had the top time in boys 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 7.96 seconds). Senior Nicholas Magtibay had the second-place time in the 200 individual medley (2:22.55), and the third-place time in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.62). Sophomore Daakshesh Thangavel had the second-place time in the 100 butterfly (1:05.34). Third-place swimmers also included Rider Matousek in the 200 freestyle (2:18.83) and senior Elias Fobert in the 50 freestyle (24.71).
Beyer had five top times among the girls, Los Banos had three, Ceres had two and Patterson one. The top swimmer for the Mountain House girls was sophomore Harsini Prakash with third-place times in the 200 individual medley (2:47.27) and the 100 butterfly (1:15.72).
Mountain House vs. Central Valley
April 1, Ceres High
Varsity boys: Mountain House 132, Central Valley 6
200 medley relay - 1, Mountain House (Jonah Tan, Nicholas Magtibay, Preston Wiedner, Elias Fobert), 2:00.96. 2, Mountain House (Carter Stout, Lance Dalida, Jordan Taylor, Caleb Busuttil), 2:02.68. 3, Mountain House (Yash Natu, Siraj Tej, Tyler Small, Henry Osburn), 2:19.32.
200 freestyle - 1, Rider Matousek, 2:18.83. 2, Jordan Taylor, 2:32.43.
200 individual medley - 1, Nicholas Magtibay, 2:22.55. 2, Tyler Small, 2:54.08. 3, Yash Natu, 2:58.18.
50 freestyle - 1, Elias Fobert, 24.71. 2, Daakshesh Thangavel, 26.15. 4, Henry Osburn, 29.51.
100 butterfly - 1, Daakshesh Thangavel, 1:05.34. 2, Jonah Tan, 1:10.13. 3, Jordan Taylor, 1:15.25.
100 freestyle - 1, Carter Stout, 58.64. 2, Caleb Busuttil, 1:00.66. 4, Rider Matousek, 1:02.45.
500 freestyle - 1, Siraj Tej, 7:40.46. 2, Henry Osburn, 7:41.67.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Mountain House (Elias Fobert, Preston Wiedner, Nicholas Magtibay, Daakshesh Thangavel), 1:46.62. 2, Mountain House (Lance Dalida, Rider Matousek, Tyler Small, Caleb Busuttil), 1:50.22. 3, Mountain House (Yash Natu, Tony Samir, Aidan Stenner, Usman Khan), 2:34.67.
100 backstroke - 1, Preston Wiedner, 1:07.96. 2, Carter Stout, 1:11.39. 3, Siraj Tej, 1:33.18.
100 breaststroke - 1, Jonah Tan, 1:08.62. 2, Nicholas Magtibay, 1:13.43. 3, Lance Dalida, 1:18.39.
400 freestyle relay - 1, Mountain House (Elias Fobert, Carter Stout, Preston Wiedner, Daakshesh Thangavel), 3:59.86. 2, Mountain House (Caleb Busuttil, Jordan Taylor, Jonah Tan, Lance Dalida), 4:07.46.
Varsity girls: Mountain House 121, Central Valley 31
200 medley relay - 1, Mountain House (Shambhavi Sisodiya, Laila Fayed Harsini Prakash, Margherita Zago), 2:18.08. 3, Mountain House (Maya Sharma, Amber Jiang, Sangini Gatadi, Sariah Fobert), 2:37.17. 4, Mountain House (Katrina Troncales, Magan Jiang, Trinity Montes, Eva Mercado), 3:05.14.
200 freestyle - 1, Sariah Fobert, 2:47.27. 2, Maya Sharma, 3:14.22. 3, Marina Ayad, 3:21.23.
200 individual medley - 1, Harsini Prakash, 2:47.27. 2, Amber Jiang, 3:05.82. 4, Magan Jiang, 3:27.23.
50 freestyle - 1, Margherita Zago, 28.53. 2, Sariah Fobert, 30.98.
100 butterfly - 1, Harsini Prakash, 1:15.72. 2, Shambhavi Sisodiya, 1:18.84. 3, Sangini Gatadi, 1:37.79.
100 freestyle - 1, Laila Fayed, 1:09.59. 5, Eva Mercado, 1:27.65.
500 freestyle - 1, Katrina Troncales, 8:19.38. 2, Trinity Montes, 8:20.26.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Mountain House (Shambhavi Sisodiya, Margherita Zago, Laila Fayed, Harsini Prakash), 2:00.57. 3, Mountain House (Amber Jiang, Trinity Montes, Katrina Troncales, Sangini Gatadi), 2:25.70.
100 backstroke - 1, Maya Sharma, 1:28.91. 3, Marina Ayad, 1:44.86. 4, Treena Bui, 1:50.95.
100 breaststroke - 1, Amber Jiang, 1:37.68. 2, Magan Jiang, 1:40.09. 3, Treena Bui, 2:11.20.
400 freestyle relay - 1, Mountain House (Shambhavi Sisodiya, Laila Fayed, Sariah Fobert, Margherita Zago), 4:49.27. 2, Mountain House (Magan Jiang, Maya Sharma, Trinity Montes, Sangini Gatadi), 5:47.78.
