The Mountain House High varsity boys swim team logged a decisive win over Patterson High on Friday at the Patterson Aquatic Center.
The Mustangs took first-place finishes in all 11 events on their way to a team score of 115 to 52. Top swimmers for the Mountain House team included senior Nicholas Magtibay, winner of both the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 25.75 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.69), and senior Elias Fobert, winner of both the 50 freestyle (25.00) and 500 freestyle (5:47.26).
Other first-place finishers from the Mustangs team included senior Rider Matousek, 200 freestyle (2:30.08), and sophomores Daakshesh Thangavel, 100 butterfly (1:07.87); Caleb Busuttil, 100 freestyle (1:01.54), and Preston Wiedner, 100 backstroke (1:10.69).
Mountain House also won all three relays, including the 200 medley relay (1:59.00), the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.65) and the 400 freestyle relay (4:13.10).
Patterson outscored Mountain House 82-70 in the varsity girls competition. The Mustangs had first-place swimmers in five of the 11 events, including junior Laila Fayed in both the 500 freestyle (6:57.80) and 100 breaststroke (1:31.16) and sophomore Harsini Prakash in both the 200 individual medley (2:56.04) and 100 butterfly (1:16.00).
The Mustangs also won the varsity girls 200 medley relay (2:20.97).
Tracy vs. Lodi
The Bulldogs swim team hosted Lodi on Friday, with Lodi winning at both varsity levels.
In the boys’ competition Lodi outscored Tracy 109-31. Tracy’s top swimmer was sophomore Daniel Mehlhaff, winner of the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.68 seconds. Also winning his race was senior Kyle Vergara in 100 breaststroke, narrowly beating Lodi’s top swimmer with a time of 1 minute, 15.06 seconds.
Lodi’s girls outscores Tracy 107-36. Top swimmers for Tracy included senior Samantha Dorn, winner of the 50 freestyle (26.59), and she also came in a close second in the 100 freestyle (59.23). Senior Riley Thomas had a strong race in the 500 freestyle, taking second place (6:38.59).
_______________________________________________
Mountain House at Patterson
Friday, Patterson Aquatic Center
Varsity boys: Mountain House 115, Patterson 52
200 medley relay - 1, Mountain House (Carter Stout, Nicholas Magtibay, Daakshesh Thangavel, Elias Fobert), 1:59.00. 3, Mountain House (Colin Sahim, Jonah Tan, Jordan Taylor, Caleb Busuttil), 2:07.64. 4, Mountain House (Siraj Tej, Lance Dalida, Preston Wiedner, Winston Schenck), 2:16.20.
200 freestyle - 1, Rider Matousek, 2:30.08. 3, Tyler Small, 2:36.02. 5, Henry Osburn, 2:52.53.
200 individual medley - 1, Nicholas Magtibay, 2:25.75. 2, Daakshesh Thangavel, 2:31.18. 3, Caleb Busuttil, 2:41.47.
50 freestyle - 1, Elias Fobert, 25.00. 4, Carter Stout, 27.37. 6, Winston Schenck, 30.69.
100 butterfly - 1, Daakshesh Thangavel, 1:07.87. 2, Preston Wiedner, 1:15.80. 3, Jordan Taylor, 1:17.97.
100 freestyle - 1, Caleb Busuttil, 1:01.54. 3, Rider Matousek, 1:05.03. 6, Henry Osburn, 1:16.14.
500 freestyle - 1, Elias Fobert, 5:47.26. 3, Winston Schenck, 6:51.91. 4, Colin Sahim, 6:52.99.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Mountain House (Nicholas Magtibay, Preston Wiedner, Daakshesh Thangavel, Elias Fobert), 1:48.65. 3, Mountain House (Carter Stout, Jordan Taylor, Rider Matousek, Henry Osburn), 1:56.91. 4, Mountain House (Lance Dalida, Siraj Tej, Aidan Stenner, Tyler Small), 2:02.20.
100 backstroke - 1, Preston Wiedner, 1:10.69. 2, Carter Stout, 1:15.91. 4, Siraj Tej, 1:32.05.
100 breaststroke - 1, Nicholas Magtibay, 1:10.69. 4, Lance Dalida, 1:18.87.
400 freestyle relay - 1, Mountain House (Lance Dalida, Jonah Tan, Caleb Busuttil, Colin Sahim), 4:13.10. 2, Mountain House (Winston Schenck, Rider Matousek, Tyler Small, Jordan Taylor), 4:26.00. 4, Mountain House (Henry Osburn, Siraj Tej, Usman Khan, Aidan Stenner), 5:31.81
Varsity girls: Patterson 82, Mountain House 70
200 medley relay - 1, Mountain House (Margherita Zago, Laila Fayed, Harsini Prakash, Sariah Fobert), 2:20.97. 3, Mountain House (Maya Sharma, Trinity Montes, Bria Eaquinto, Marina Ayad), 2:50.51.
200 freestyle - 3, Katrina Troncales, 3:12.23. 5, Desirae Aquino, 4:24.06.
200 individual medley - 1, Harsini Prakash, 2:56.04. 3, Sariah Fobert, 3:17.87.
50 freestyle - 2, Margherita Zago, 30.62. 5, Marina Ayad, 40.05.
100 butterfly - 1, Harsini Prakash, 1:16.00. 4, Bria Eaquinto, 1:44.45.
100 freestyle - 4, Katrina Troncales, 1:22.94. 5, Trinity Montes, 1:24.06. 6, Isabella Morales, 1:45.56.
500 freestyle - 1, Laila Fayed, 6:57.80.
200 freestyle relay - 2, Mountain House (Harsini Prakash, Laila Fayed, Sariah Fobert, Margherita Zago), 2:05.04. 4, Mountain House (Maya Sharma, Katrina Troncales, Treena Bui, Bria Eaquinto), 2:32.75.
100 backstroke - 2, Maya Sharma, 1:19.26. 4, Marina Ayad, 1:51.34. 5, Trinity Montes, 1:53.74.
100 breaststroke - 1, Laila Fayed, 1:31.16. 2, Margherita Zago, 1:38.41. 6, Treena Bui, 2:13.44.
400 freestyle relay - 2, Mountain House (Katrina Troncales, Trinity Montes, Maya Sharma, Bria Eaquinto), 5:54.91. 4, Mountain House (Marina Ayad, Isabella Morales, Eva Mercado, Treena Bui), 6:42.00.
