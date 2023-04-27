Contributed by Shannon Albracht
MESA, ARIZONA - The US Muay Thai Open Championships held in Mesa, Arizona from April 21-23 witnessed two dominant performances from Cade Albracht and Devin Bell, who emerged as champions in their respective divisions.
Both fighters hail from the American Top Team Martial Arts and Kickboxing gym located in Tracy, where they are coached by Shannon Albracht and Sonny Mercado.
Devin Bell, fighting at heavyweight in the 215-pound division, started his run with two dominant wins, finishing off his second opponent with a 47-second knockout in the first round to claim the championship belt.
Meanwhile, Cade Albracht displayed his technical wizardry and fight IQ over his two fights en route to winning the 156-pound title. His performances were among the highlights of the entire event.
The US Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the country, drawing athletes from all over the world who are eager to showcase their skills in full rules Muay Thai. Bell and Albracht's victories are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the guidance of their coaches.
"We are immensely proud of both Devin and Cade for their outstanding performances at the Open," Shannon Albracht said. "Their discipline, commitment, and work ethic have paid off, and they have proven themselves to be true champions. We are grateful to have them representing our gym."
The American Top Team Martial Arts, and Kickboxing gym is known for producing exceptional fighters and the victories of Bell and Albracht only solidify their reputation as one of the premier Muay Thai gyms in California.
The coaches, Albracht and Mercado, have been instrumental in developing the skills and talent of their fighters and the success of Bell and Albracht is a testament to their expertise.
Congratulations to both fighters on their well-deserved victories and we look forward to seeing more great performances from them in the future.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
