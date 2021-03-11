The Mountain House Mustangs hosted the Patterson High cross country team for Western Athletic Conference competition on Tuesday on the Bethany Creek Trail in Mountain House.
In the varsity boys competition, the Mustangs defeated Patterson with a team score of 18-43. Mountain House runners took the top two places, with sophomore Yuji Buczynski setting a new school record with his first-place time of 18 minutes, 22 seconds, and senior Zaki Sarwari in second (18:48).
Patterson outscored Mountain House 21-35 in the varsity girls competition. Mountain House sophomore Sophia Kwok was the top runner in that event with a first-place time of 22:58.
Mountain House vs. Patterson
Tuesday, Bethany Creek Trail, Mountain House
Varsity boys, 3.1 miles (18 athletes)
Mountain House 18, Patterson 43
Mountain House - 1, Yuji Buczynski, 18.22. 2, Zaki Sarwari, 18:48. 4, Madden Harada, 20:14. 5, Bauer Morgan, 20:27. 6, Aarush Sharma, 20:31. 9, Amitya Thimaiah, 21:40. 10, Daniel Elizondo, 21:59.
Varsity girls, 3.1 miles (11 athletes)
Patterson 21, Mountain House 35
Mountain House - 1, Sophia Kwok, 22:58. 6, Jasmine Johnson, 28:06. 8, Elani Khoe, 28:43. 9, Caterina Bordoni, 29:11. 11, Simona Ramella, 31:48.
Junior varsity boys, 2 miles (six athletes)
No score
Mountain House - 1, James Valentine, 12:57. 2, Jayden Frank Key, 13:00. 3, Nishanth Kairamkonda, 13:03. 4, Prassana Raj, 18:54. 5, Ranjen Ezhilmuthu, 18:55. 6, Siddharth Putta, 25:50.
