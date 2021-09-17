Varsity girls: Mountain House 10, Johansen 9
The Mountain House girls water polo team claimed its first Western Athletic Conference victory on Wednesday, defeating Johnsen High 10-9 in Modesto.
The match was close all the way through as the teams traded goals in the first quarter and the Mustangs pulled ahead in the second quarter to hold a 5-4 lead at the half. The Mustangs stayed in the lead for the rest of the game except for a couple of times when Johansen tied it up. With the score tied 9-9 and 1:15 left on the clock Mountain House junior Dominique Nazareno scored the go-ahead goal.
Nazareno and junior Harsini Prakash scored three goals each during the match, senior Soo-Ann Kim scored two goals and senior Marina Ayad and sophomore Bria Eaquinto each scored a goal.
The Mountain House junior varsity girls also beat Johnsen, 11-1.
Varsity boys: Johansen 10, Mountain House 9
The Mountain House boys rallied during the second half of their match at Johansen High in Modesto on Wednesday, but fell short as Johansen won it 10-9.
Junior Daakshesh Thangavel led the Mustang offense, scoring six goals on seven attempts, and juniors Yash Natu, Caleb Busuttil and Luke Sorensen each scored a goal. Juniors Carter Stout and Winston Schenck and sophomore Preston Wiedner also contributed to the offensive effort, with Wiedner taking six shots. Junior goalie Aidan Larson blocked three shots, and junior Henry Osborn had two blocks.
Varsity girls: Tracy 14, Modesto 5
The Tracy High girls water polo team traveled to Modesto High on Wednesday for a 14-5 non-league win. The Bulldogs (4-0) established their lead early and were up 7-1 at the end of the first quarter.
Junior Lillian Gunther led the way for Tracy’s offense with six goals, five of them in the first quarter. Junior Jillian Fry scored three goals, senior Makayla Thomas scored two goals, and senior Sydney Busevac, junior Melanie Couch and sophomore Yuzar Oo also scored for Tracy.
Senior Halee Kleebsamut and sophomore Abigail Riley led Tracy’s defensive effort, effectively shutting down the Modesto offense in the second half, and juniors Makena Martinez and Katelyn Lewandowski split time playing goalie led the team in assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.