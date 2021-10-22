Varsity girls: Mountain House 17, Pacheco 8
The Mountain House girls and Pacheco Panthers played a close first quarter on Wednesday in Los Banos. The Mustangs pulled ahead for a 7-4 lead at the half and ramped up their offense in the third quarter to take a 13-5 lead. The Mustangs held the advantage through the fourth quarter for the 17-8 win.
Sophomore Bria Eaquinto led the way with five goals for the Mustangs, and juniors Dominque Nazareno and Trinity Montes scored three each, seniors Marina Ayad and Soo-Ann Kim scored two each, and senior Maya Sharma and junior Treena Bui each scored a goal.
Varsity girls: Beyer 19, Mountain House 9
The Mountain House girls traveled to Modesto to take on Western Athletic Conference leaders, the Beyer Patriots, and finished with a 19-9 loss for the Mustangs on Monday. Sophomore Bria Eaquinto led the Mustangs’ offense with three goals, senior Maya Sharma and junior Dominque Nazareno scored two goals each, and senior Soo-Ann Kim and junior Trinity Montes each scored a goal. Junior Harsini Prakash was the Mustangs’ defensive standout and continues to lead her team in steals.
The Mountain House junior varsity girls lost to Beyer’s undefeated team 10-2, with sophomore Shreya Guar and freshman Julia Sorensen scoring for the Mustangs.
Varsity boys: Tracy at Dixon Jamboree
Tracy High’s boys spent their Saturday at a multi-team jamboree at American Canyon and Rio Vista high schools, where the Bulldogs went 1-2 for the day.
Marin Catholic of Kentfield beat Tracy 15-4. Junior Jacob Herren scored three of Tracy goals and provided an assist. Junior Tyler Pahulu scored a goal, and junior Kanoa Stoddard had two assists.
Tracy followed that with a 15-5 win over Rio Linda. Stoddard and Herren scored five goals each and had four assists each. Senior Micah Masten scored two goals and had an assist, junior Bryant Martinez scored a goal and had two assists, and junior Peter Perea also had an assist.
The Bulldogs finished with an 8-7 loss to El Camino. Herren scored four goals and had two assists, Stoddard scored two goals and provided three assists, Martinez scored a goal and had an assist, and junior Thomas Metge provided an assist.
Varsity boys: Lincoln 18, Tracy 10
The Bulldogs traveled to Lincoln High in Stockton on Oct. 14 for a Tri-City Athletic League game. The Lincoln Trojans won it 18-10. Junior Jacob Herren scored eight goals for the Bulldogs and had two assists, and junior Thomas Metge and senior Brett Morris also scored goals. Junior Kanoa Stoddard provided four assists, and senior Micah Masten and juniors Tyler Pahulu and Peter Perea also had assists.
Varsity girls: Los Banos 17, Mountain House 7
The Mustangs lost their final home game of the season 17-7 to Los Banos High on Oct. 13. Junior Dominque Nazareno led the Mountain House offense with four goals, senior Soo-Ann Kim scored two goals and senior Maya Sharma scored one goal.
Junior varsity boys: Tracy 12, Mountain House 3
The Bulldogs and Mustangs played a close first half at Mountain House High on Oct. 13, playing to a score of 4-3 in Tracy’s favor at the half. Tracy then dialed up its offense and strengthened its defense to shut down Mountain House in the second half and bring the Bulldogs the 12-3 win.
Freshman Julian Penrod-Holloway was at the core of the Tracy offense, scoring eight goals for the Bulldogs, and freshman Jacob Balluaty scored four goals for Tracy. Freshman Caden Busuttil scored two goals for the Mustangs, and sophomore Mohit Mahajan scored another for Mountain House.
