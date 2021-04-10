Mountain House High sophomore pitcher Cameron Valentine pitched a two-hit shutout on Wednesday at Ceres High, and the Mustang batters backed him up with nine hits to get the 11-0 win in five innings.
The Mustangs’ hits included a two-RBI double for junior Isaiah Castillo. Senior Miguel Lomeli singled and batted in two runs, sophomore Jordan Rimando-Fabro doubled and drove in a run, sophomore Ny'zaiah Thompson and junior Tyler Hingco had two hits each, senior Taylor Yuki doubled, and Valentine and junior Joseph Higgins also batted in runs.
Berean Christian 16, Millennium 7
The Millennium Falcons held a 5-0 lead after two innings before Berean Christian came back to score in every following inning to get the 16-7 win on Wednesday at the Tracy Learning Center.
The Falcons totaled 10 hits, including senior Caden Duke’s two-run home run to deep left-center field in the sixth inning. Duke totaled three RBIs, senior Alijah Gandall had two hits and drove in a run, and senior Jacey Zuniga doubled.
Duke started on the mound and gave up three hits and one run and struck out eight batters over three innings. Gandall and senior David Martinez each pitched an inning and gave up five hits and six runs each, and senior Amir Nabi and freshman Zachary Reyes each pitched an inning and gave up a run each.
Bear Creek 14, West 0
The Wolf Pack came up with four hits in their 14-0 loss on Wednesday at Bear Creek High in Stockton. Junior Kyler Hickman had two hits and junior Jaron Chavarria and senior Chris Chan also had hits. Juniors Devin Smith and Trenton Wood pitched two innings each, each gave up seven runs and the Bear Creek batters totaled 17 hits.
Kimball 11, Weston Ranch 5
The Jaguars opened with a seven-run rally, including Mason Rivera’s three-run home run, in the first inning in their 11-5 win at home on Tuesday. Kimball’s batters collected 10 hits, including a two-RBI double for Israel Velazquez, and a single and two RBIs for Dylan Vanderhave.
Tio Villalobos went four innings and allowed two hits and struck out five batters to get the win, and Jared Sawyer came in to finish the game.
Lodi 12, West 9
Lodi held a 9-1 lead after three innings. The Wolf Pack scored in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings but still came up short for a 12-9 loss to Lodi.
West sophomore Jacob Bourke doubled and drove in two runs, junior Trenton Wood and senior Freddie Morales each had two hits and drove in a run, and seniors William Aviles, Ryan Villena and Chris Chan also batted in runs.
Starting pitcher Morales gave up seven hits and nine runs over 2 1/3 innings, Villena allowed three hits and three runs over 1 2/3 innings and Chan pitched two innings, allowing no hits or runs.
Tracy 6, St. Mary’s 5
The Bulldogs came from behind with a three-run seventh inning to put the game into extra innings in Tracy’s 6-5 win at Monte Vista Middle School on Tuesday.
Tracy totaled 11 hits, with junior Drew Giannini going three-for-five, including a home run and three RBIs. Sophomore Josh Cortinas had two hits, senior Chase Henderson doubled, and seniors Kyle Corona and Shane Bowen and junior Drew Frederick also batted in runs, with Frederick hitting the walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th to secure the win.
Senior Trevor DeBie pitched five innings and allowed three hits and three runs, sophomore Jacob Jones went one inning and allowed five hits and two runs, and Giannini finished the game, allowing two hits and no runs over four innings.
Mountain House 24, Edison 4
The Mustangs rallied early, scoring eight runs the first inning and again in the second, on their way to a 24-4 win at home against Edison High in their first game of the season.
The Mustangs collected 19 base hits, including three for Cameron Valentine, who hit a double and batted in two runs. Senior Taylor Yuki hit two doubles and drove in three runs, and juniors Chase Patrizio, Tyler Hingco and Isaiah Castillo and senior Miguel Lomeli had two hits each.
Junior starting pitcher Casey Yuki gave up three hits and three runs, one of them earned, over four innings, and he struck out seven batters. Junior Armando Ponce-Torres allowed two hits and one run over one inning.
