The Mountain House girls golf team affirmed its Western Athletic Conference title with a first-place finish at the WAC championship tournament, held Tuesday at Manteca Park Golf Course.
The Mustangs finished with a team score of 533, 47 strokes ahead of their closest competitor, Beyer (580).
In addition to their 12-0 season record and tournament championship, the Mustangs also have five players who made the all-WAC list based on their performance through the fall season.
First-team players include junior Taylor Evert, whose score of 95 on the par-72 Manteca Park course on Tuesday was the top score of the day out of 60 golfers. Freshman Iryana Frahm shot 97, the second-best score of the day. Also making first team was sophomore Sofia Thrower. Senior Kailie Boswell and junior Evelyn Holtz are all-WAC second team.
The Mustangs now advance their full team to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 tournament at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton on Monday, Oct. 25.
Valley Oak League
The Kimball High girls golf team will advance its full team to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 tournament next week after the Jaguars placed second overall in the Valley Oak League.
Advancement is based on team points, which are awarded at three league tournaments during the season, including Tuesday’s VOL championship tournament, as well as head-to-head matchups during the fall season.
Overall the Jaguars placed second behind Oakdale and ahead of Sierra. All three teams advance, as will six at-large golfers, who advance based on their scores at Tuesday’s championship tournament.
The Jaguars placed fourth at Tuesday’s tournament with a score of 594, behind Oakdale (437), East Union (570) and Sierra (591).
Kimball’s top golfer was senior Loviana Vakalahi, shooting 104 on the par-72 course on Tuesday, good enough for 11th place out of 31 golfers, with junior teammate Mari Tsirelas close behind with a 12th place score of 105.
Oakdale’s Tori Blanc was Tuesday’s top golfer with a score of 76 and is the league’s Most Valuable Player. All of the players on Oakdale’s team were awarded all-VOL status.
The SJS Division 3 tournament will be on Monday, Oct. 25, at Paradise Valley Golf Club in Fairfield.
Tri-City Athletic League
Tracy High will have two golfers moving on to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 tournament next week following their performance at the Tri-City Athletic League tournament on Monday at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton.
Qualifiers for the division tournament include all of the golfers from the top two teams, including league champion Lodi and runner-up St. Mary’s, plus the top six golfers not on those two teams.
Tracy junior Emerson Frerichs shot 99 on the par-72 course, which put her at 13th place among 31 golfers and among the top six at-large golfers. Tracy sophomore Lauren Hoock also made the at-large list with her score of 105. Freshman Melanie Yanke just missed the cutoff with a score of 106. Tracy High’s team placed fourth among six teams.
The top golfer from the TCAL this year was Lodi’s Amelia Garibaldi with a 5-under-par 67, and Lodi’s team took the top-five individual places in Monday’s tournament.
The SJS Division 1 tournament will be on Monday, Oct. 25, at Rancho Murieta Country Club in Rancho Murieta, just east of Sacramento.
Western Athletic Conference Championship
Tuesday, Manteca Park Golf Course, par 72
Mountain House 533, Beyer:580, Lathrop 594, Ceres 597, Pacheco 659, Los Banos 667, Johansen 703.
Mountain House – Taylor Evert 95, Ityana Frahm 97, Sofia Thrower 110, Evelyn Holtz 114, Aryssa Leus 117, Kailie Boswell 127.
Valley Oak League Championship
Tuesday, Micke Grove Golf Links, Lodi, par 72
Top three teams and top six at-large individuals advance to Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 tournament.
Oakdale 437, East Union 570, Sierra 591, Kimball 594, Central Catholic 618, Manteca NS, Weston Ranch NS.
Kimball – Loviana Vakalahi 104, Mari Tsirelas 105, Jordan Claire 122, Jasdeep Buttar 128, Lucianne Stolte 135, Trinity Brown 136.
Top six at-large individuals – Ashley Trinidad, East Union, 78. Brittany Barrington, East Union, 85. Sammantha McMillen, Central Catholic, 105. Mohrgen Kissee, Manteca, 106. Sophia Rivera, Central Catholic, 106. Emalyne Lundbom, Manteca, 111.
Tri-City Athletic League Championship
Monday, Swenson Park Golf Course, Stockton, par 72
Top two teams and top six at-large golfers advance to Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 tournament.
Lodi 386, St. Mary's 466, Lincoln 523, Tracy 541, Tokay 566, West NS.
Tracy - Emerson Frerichs 99, Lauren Hoock 105, Melanie Yanke 106, Hayden Andrade 110, Zafira Ahmed 121, Taylor Lynn 124.
West - Madeline Luepke 114, Amara Hackney 112.
Top six at-large individuals - Amulya Nakka, Lincoln, 91. Zoe Bertsch, Tokay, 94. Emerson Frerichs, Tracy, 99. Gianna Smith, Lincoln, 104. Miya Hoang, Lincoln, 105. Lauren Hoock, Tracy, 105.
