Even though COVID-19 forced cancellation of the 2020 regular season, Mountain House High varsity football coach Jabari Carr felt like his first season on the job – a shortened make-up season in the spring – was a good preview of how the 2021 varsity team would shape up.
“One of the positives about having a season later was a lot of the guys have just played, especially our young guys,” he said. “We kind of treat it like college spring ball, or NFL OTAs, so now we’re in the flow of things. We did a lot of basic stuff during the season, so now we have a lot of the basics down. We can elaborate more and open it up a little bit.”
Even as the team went 1-3 in the spring, coming off a 1-9 season in 2019, Carr saw team leaders emerge, including quarterback Roy Gardner, who returns as a junior. Gardner was one of the team’s offensive standouts as he averaged 119.5 yards per-game in the spring and ran the ball for 85.5 yards per-game
“He’s been a leader since the day he got here. He’s taken it to another level now with him playing quarterback for the past two years and being our team MVP a year ago,” Carr said, noting that Gardner established himself the core of the Mustang junior varsity offense in his freshman year.
“He’s a guy that doesn’t shy away and he’s really coming into his own as a leader.”
Returning seniors include Darian Umana, one of the Mustangs reliable ball-carriers and a threat on defense.
“He had the swagger and leadership characteristics when he got here, and now that he’s been with the program for at least an entire year through the pandemic season he’s proven himself as a leader,” Carr said.
Also making impressions during the spring season were Dexter Francis III, the team’s top receiver during the spring season, and linebacker Mateo Hernandez, who led the Western Athletic Conference in tackles (9.8 per-game).
Carr is also pleased with the number of players that have come out for the team. He expects his varsity roster will have 30-plus players, and junior varsity has nearly 40 players. He expects that could bring the Mustangs success similar to the 2018 season when the Mustangs went 9-1 in the regular season for a share of the Western Athletic Conference title and got as far as the quarterfinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 playoffs.
“Our league is a tough league, and we want to win a league championships, obviously, and our preseason is getting us ready for that league schedule,” Carr said.
The Mustangs travel to Stockton tonight to scrimmage against Lincoln and McNair high schools.
“One of the things, how we strategized was, we’ve got to go play against some big dogs early. It would definitely be good when they have some guys that are being recruited.”
The Mustangs open next week against Chavez High of Stockton, which went 3-1 in the spring. Contests against Weston Ranch and West High follow, and the Mustangs begin WAC play on Sept. 17 when they host Davis High of Modesto, followed by road games at Johansen in Modesto and Los Banos High. They return home on Oct. 8 to face Beyer High of Modesto, the WAC champions during the last full season in 2019.
Mountain House High football
Aug. 20 Away at Chavez, Stockton 5/7 p.m.
Aug. 27 Away at Weston Ranch, Stockton 5/7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Home vs. West, Tracy 5/7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Home vs. Davis, Modesto 5/7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Away at Johansen, Modesto 5/7 p.m.
Oct. 1 Away at Los Banos 5/7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Home vs. Beyer, Modesto 5/7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Away at Pacheco, Los Banos 5/7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Home vs. Ceres 5/7 p.m.
Oct. 29 Home vs. Lathrop 5/7 p.m.
All home games are played at The Range at Mountain House High School, 1090 S. Central Parkway, Mountain House, with junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.
