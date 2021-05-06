The Mountain House boys tennis team completed its second consecutive undefeated season (7-0, 6-0 Western Athletic Conference) and second consecutive league championship on Wednesday. Mountain House Coach Andy Su reported that since joining the WAC in 2019, the boys tennis team has won all 23 league matches.
In Wednesday’s final league match at Mountain House High, junior No. 1 singles player Shuv Chakravarty and junior team captain Sreeram Ranga led the way to a 9-0 win over the Central Valley Hawks. They complete a season where the Mustangs did not lose a single set.
Standout players on Wednesday included the team of senior exchange student Davide Clo and sophomore Daakshesh Thangavel who continue their solid play No. 1 doubles.
Next up for the Mustangs will be the individual championships on May 17 and 19.
Mountain House 9, Central Valley 0
Wednesday, Mountain House High
Shuv Chakravarty, Mountain House, def. Omar Lepe, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-0
Pranav Sundar, Mountain House, def. Lourdvic Polanes, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-0
Manas Mantri, Mountain House, def. Willy Souksavath, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-0
Sreeram Ranga, Mountain House, def. Belizario Ramirez, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-0
Daniel Zhang, Mountain House, def. Guillermo Garibay, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-2
Samarth Ramesh, Mountain House, def. Ruben Hernandez, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-2
David Clo/Daakshesh Thangavel, Mountain House, def. Aiden Sinlapaxay/Joaquin Pulido, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-0
Gautham Chandra/Ayush Sheth, Mountain House, def. Gurtej Sangha/Jonathan Macias, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-4
Zuhair Mughal/Sinehan Ezhilmuthu, Mountain House, def. Jose Alvarez/Enrique Lepe, Central Valley, 6-1, 6-1
Mountain House 9, Los Banos 0
Monday, Los Banos High
Shuv Chakravarty, Mountain House, def. Cody Specht, Los Banos, 6-3, 6-0
Pranav Sundar, Mountain House, def. Jaydin Todd, Los Banos, 6-0, 6-0
Manas Mantri, Mountain House, def. Jonas Gurgen, Los Banos, 6-0, 6-0
Sreeram Ranga, Mountain House, def. Alvaro Sandoval, Los Banos, 6-0, 6-0
Daniel Zhang, Mountain House, def. Jake Bangel, Los Banos, 6-0, 6-0
Samarth Ramesh, Mountain House, def. Alex Gonzalez, Los Banos, 6-0, 6-0
Mountain House wins all three doubles matches by forfeit.
