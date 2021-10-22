The Mountain House girls traveled to Pacheco High in Los Banos on Oct. 14 to complete their season with their 9-0 win over Pacheco, putting them at 12-0 in the Western Athletic Conference. This is the fourth consecutive WAC title for the Mustangs.
Junior Malvika Seth played at No. 1 singles for the first time this season and beat her opponent in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1. Senior captain Kylie De Croos beat her opponent at the No. 6 singles 6-0, 6-0, and all three doubles teams won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
The Mountain House team now prepares for the WAC singles and doubles tournaments on Monday and Tuesday, followed by the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, which begin Nov. 1.
Sierra 9, Kimball 0
Tuesday, Sierra High, Manteca
Singles
Caitlin Morroa, Sierra, def. Kate Blumenfeld, Kimball, 6-1, 6-2.
Victoria Zellner, Sierra, def. Madison Bowles, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Tanya Sharma, Sierra, def. Sonali Singh, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Brisa Gonzalez, Sierra, def. Maria Luisa Seitz, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Sidney Pham, Sierra, def. Lena Amato, Kimball, 6-1, 6-4.
Maryn Petersen, Sierra, def. Alicia Fend, Kimball, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
Amber Garza/Simran Dasanjh, Sierra, def. Tamanna Kaur/Penny Peng, Kimball, 6-3, 6-0.
Grace Langenfeld/Jaden Allen, Sierra, def. Jane Phan/Clara Ellen Roundy, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Navleen Dasanjh/Alessia Monetti, Sierra, def. Sanaa Qayomie/Emma Paredes, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Mountain House 9, Pacheco 0
Oct. 14, Pacheco High, Los Banos
Singles
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Iris Garcia, Pacheco, 6-0, 6-0.
Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Mountain House, def. Elizabeth Gonzalez, Pacheco, 6-1, 6-2.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Kayla Velazquez, Pacheco, 6-2, 6-0.
Anisha Pandey, Mountain House, def. Mia Cortez, Pacheco, 6-0, 6-1.
Akhila Maganti, Mountain House, def. Priscilla Ceballos, Pacheco, 6-1, 6-2.
Kylie DeCroos, Mountain House, def. Fernanda Rodriguez, Pacheco, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Akweley Sai/Akuokor Sai, Mountain House, def. Komal Sandhu/Sienna Granillo, Pacheco, 6-0, 6-0.
Sumedha Kundurthi/Neha Bhaskarabhotla, Mountain House, def. Smika Judge/Rubi Mendez, Pacheco, 6-0, 6-0.
Jannat Baig/Kavya Nigam, Mountain House, def. Dezyra Lemus/Jazmine Gonzalez, Pacheco, 6-0, 6-0.
Kimball 6, East Union 3
Oct. 14, West High
East Union def. Kate Blumenfeld, Kimball, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Singles
East Union def. Madison Bowles, Kimball, 6-4, 6-3
Sonali Singh, Kimball, def. East Union 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Maria Luisa Seitz, Kimball, def. East Union 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Lena Amato, Kimball, def. East Union 6-0, 6-0.
Alicia Fend, Kimball, def. East Union 6-2, 6-3.
East Union def. Kimball by forfeit.
Kimball def. East Union by forfeit.
Kimball def. East Union by forfeit.
