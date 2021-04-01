Mustang golf

The Mountain House High girls golf team went undefeated through the spring 2021 season, claiming the Western Athletic Conference title. The championship builds on the Mustangs’ runner-up status from the fall 2019 season. The Mustangs wrapped up their season with a 302-328 win over Patterson on a windy day at Tracy Golf and Country Club on March 23. Sophomore Taylor Evert was the Mustangs’ team leader with a score of 58 on the par-35 course. Freshman Sofia Thrower and senior Lia Hernandez both shot 60, freshman Evelyn Holtz and junior Kailie Snodgrass-Boswell both shot 62, and sophomore Madison Marshall scored 79. The Mustangs outscored their opponents by 30 or more strokes in most of their matches, with Evert, Snodgrass-Boswell and Holtz consistently leading the way. The Mustang team also includes sophomore Eshaal Naveed and freshman Neena Chakatharra.

 Photo courtesy of Mountain House High

