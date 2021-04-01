Most Popular
- Kimball football coach fired before opening game
- Tracy family escapes from early-morning fire
- Two teens killed in early morning rollover accident on Interstate 205 Sunday morning
- Shots fired on Palm Circle Wednesday afternoon
- Water allocation to Tracy irrigation put on hold
- Mountain house sweeps at Science Olympiad
- Council puts Legacy Fields as top Measure V priority
- Police Log: Caller reports scam looking for a job
- Bulldog batters attack for 11-5 win over Kimball
- Twice-Told Tales: City looks at purchasing land in the Bow Tie for development
