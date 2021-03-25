The Mountain House High girls tennis team traveled to Patterson on Wednesday and clinched the Western Athletic Conference title with their ninth consecutive league win of the season, an 8-1 win over Patterson.
The victory was the 37th consecutive league win for the team under coach Andy Su and the third consecutive league title for the Lady Mustangs, including seniors Elyse Low, Bella Bucoy, Katherine Smith, Erin Su, Noor Manjal and Sakina Muckadam, and juniors Sana Patel, Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Kylie DeCroos and Satya Sanegepalli, who have been with the team since the 2018 season when the Mustangs joined the WAC.
Mountain House 8, Patterson 1
Wednesday, Patterson High
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Zianna Garcia, Patterson, 6-1, 7-5.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Morgan Lopez, Patterson, 6-2, 6-1.
Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Mountain House, def. Carolina Herrera, Patterson, 6-2, 6-2.
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Yasmine Lewis, Patterson, 6-0, 6-1.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Jasmine Nelson, Patterson, 6-1, 6-4.
Naudya Figueroa, Patterson, def. Katharine Smith, Mountain House, 6-2, 7-6 (1).
Doubles
Erin Su/Lizzie Su, Mountain House, def. Shantell Nzoule/Vivianan Leon, Patterson, 6-0, 6-1.
Noor Manjal/Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Mountain House, def. Hannah Carter/Kaelyn Tongson, Patterson, 6-1, 6-1.
Tina Le/Sakina Muckadam, Mountain House, def. Evelyn Mata/Mayra Triana, Patterson, 6-1, 6-2.
