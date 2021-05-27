Mountain House 7, Patterson 4
The Mountain House baseball team won the Western Athletic Conference title after the Mustangs closed out their season with a 7-4 win in Patterson on Tuesday, the second game of a doubleheader. Mountain House finishes the 2021 season with and 18-10 record, 12-3 in the WAC.
Patterson scored in the first inning and held a 3-1 lead going into the fourth, which is when the Mustangs rallied for six runs. Mountain House held the lead from there for the 7-4 win.
The Mountain House batters pounded out 12 base hits, with junior Isaiah Castillo going three-for-five with an RBI and sophomore Cameron Valentine and senior Miguel Lomeli with two hits and one RBI each, while Jordan Rimando-Fabro drove in two runs for the Mustangs, and sophomore Roy Gardner also batted in a run.
Gardner pitched four innings and allowed six hits and four runs, one of them earned, and he struck out eight batters. Junior Chase Patrizio gave up a hit and no runs over two innings, and Valentine pitched an inning, allowing no hits or runs.
Patterson 6, Mountain House 5
The Mountain House Mustangs took a 6-5 loss on Tuesday in the first game of their doubleheader in Patterson. The Mountain House team had tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning, and Patterson knocked in three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. The Mustangs kept scoring and tied it up 5-5 in the seventh to put the game into extra innings, only to see Patterson win it on a walk-off in the eighth.
Junior Isaiah Castillo and senior Taylor Yuki had two hits each and Castillo, sophomores Ny'zaiah Thompson, Roy Gardner and Cameron Valentine and senior Miguel Lomeli also drove in runs.
Yuki started on the mound and went five innings, giving up five runs, one of them earned, while striking out 10 batters. Junior Armando Ponce-Torres pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up one run while striking out four batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.