The Mountain House High cross country team started its season on Tuesday with a home meet on a new course.
The Mustangs hosted Beyer High of Modesto in the first of a series of Western Athletic Conference meets, with Beyer prevailing 16-45 in the varsity boys contest and neither team fielding enough girls for a varsity girls score.
For first-year coach Hayne Goh and the Mustang athletes, the meet was a long-awaited return to action as outdoor, non-contact sports get the go-ahead to compete, while other sports await the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s a perfect day today. The weather is nice. A little breezy, but it should be a good competition day,” Goh said before contestants got on the trail along Mountain House Creek. It’s a course that’s familiar to Mountain House residents who had competed in the community’s annual Kite Run, part of an annual festival held each June.
Sophomore Yuji Buczynski, the lead runner for the Mustang boys with a fourth-place time of 20 minute, 8 seconds, on the 5,000-meter course, said that regardless of the day’s race outcomes, he and his teammates were eager to get back into competition.
“We’ve been training for more than a half year out at the high school. It’s been really nice that we can finally come out and race,” he said. “I started off a little too fast, but now I know what my strategy is for the next meet.”
Beyer did not have any varsity girls, and the Mountain House girls had only three runners, two shy of a team, so there was no score for the girls. Mountain House sophomore Sophia Kwok was the lead runner for her team with a first-place time of 23:12. She said her team has looked forward to its first meet since summertime.
“I didn’t think we’d have one this season but I’m pretty glad that we did,” she said, adding that the course along Mountain House Creek is another big change after the Mustangs held home meets at Eagal Lakes on the San Joaquin River in previous seasons.
“It’s pretty good. Flat. It’s kind of different from our other usual courses, but it’s a nice route,” she said. “I just hope to keep improving on my time.”
The overall winner of Tuesday’s varsity 5K run was Beyer sophomore Nathaniel Olsen (18:01). The Mustangs won the junior varsity boys event 15-50, with Mountain House freshman Madden Harada leading the way with a time of 13:13 on the 2-mile course.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
______________________________________________________________
Mountain House vs. Beyer
Tuesday, Mountain House Creek Park
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (14 athletes)
Beyer 16, Mountain House 45
Mountain House – 4, Yuji Buczynski, 20:08. 8, Aarush Sharma, 21:03. 9, Bauer Morgan, 21:29. 11, Riley Archuleta, 22:47. 12, Amitya Thimaiah, 22:57. 13, Daniel Elizondo, 23:59. 14, Amartya Poovaiah, 25:44.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (three athletes)
No score
Mountain House - 1, Sophia Kwok, 23:12. 2, Elani Khoe, 28:32. 3, Jasmine Johnson, 29:23
Junior varsity boys, 2 miles (eight athletes)
Mountain House 15, Beyer 50
Mountain House - 1, Madden Harada, 13:13. 2, James Valentine, 13:49. 3, Kobe Goh, 14:35. 4, Siddharth Putta, 15:10. 7, Nishanth Kairamkonda, 20:19. 8, Ranjen Ezhilmuthu, 21:28.
Central California Athletic Alliance meet No. 4
Tuesday, Knights Ferry Recreation Area, Oakdale
Varsity boys, 3 miles (39 athletes)
Millennium 40, Big Valley Christian 41, Turlock Christian 67, Venture Academy 79.
Millennium – 1, Carson Edwards, 17:31.00. 10, Vernon Real, 21:34.00. 11, Joseph Goitia, 21:48.00. 15, Christian Lavagetto, 23:25.00. 18, Kyle Carlos, 25:06.00. 20, John Stone, 25:13.00. 23, Joshua Field, 26:08.00.
Delta Charter - 12, Hezekiah Sanchez, 22:58.01. 13, Hayden Morris, 23:10.21. 14, Ephraim Rood, 23:13.01. 16, Antonio Ramirez, 24:30.38.
Varsity girls, 3 miles (14 athletes)
Millennium 18, Venture Academy 37.
Millennium - 2, Carrie Weiss, 28:11.00. 3, Sydney Skaggs, 29:01.00. 4, Riley Vatran, 30:57.00. 6, Isabella Richmond, 33:13.00. 12, Berenice Torres, 39:54.00.
Central California Athletic Alliance meet No. 3
Feb. 16, Woodward Reservoir, Oakdale
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (34 athletes)
Millennium 30, Big Valley Christian 42, Delta Charter 53
Millennium – 1, Carson Edwards, 18:00. 9, Vernon Real, 21:24. 10, Joseph Goitia, 22:35. 11, Christian Lavagetto, 23:17. 15, Kyle Carlos, 24:31. 18, John Stone, 25:34. 21, Austin-Ryan Karabensh, 25:56.
Delta Charter – 12, Hezekiah Sanchez, 23:44. 13, Hayden Morris, 24:01. 14, Ephraim Rood, 24:02. 16, Bobby McWilliams, 24:35. 19, Antonio Ramirez, 25:35.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (15 athletes)
Millennium 15
Millennium - 3, Sydney Skaggs, 28:33. 4, Riley Vatran, 29:12. 5, Isabella Richmond, 30:02. 6, Abby Curran, 30:37. 7, Hailee Kappeler, 30:57. 12, Berenice Torres, 35:42.
Delta Charter - 10, Mashal Hashimi, 35:20. 11, Rylee Williamson, 35:27. 13, Vylette Wienand, 53:46. 14, Victoria VonEmster Colon, 58:11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.