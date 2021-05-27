Patterson 8, Mountain House 7
The Mountain House team took an 8-7 loss on Monday in the second game of their double-header at Patterson High after the Patterson Tigers overcame the Mustangs’ 5-1 third-inning lead. Sophomore Kaiya Simmons, junior Kailie Boswell-Snodgrass and senior Emma Fry powered in RBIs in the third but the Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the third, three more in the fifth and another in the sixth to take an 8-5 lead. Mountain House came up with two more runs in the top of the seventh before the Tigers escaped with the narrow win.
Simmons, Boswell-Snodgrass and sophomore Brooke Carpenter finished with two RBIs each.
Patterson 11, Mountain House 7
The Mustangs held a 6-5 lead after five innings and scored another in the top of the sixth, but couldn’t hold back Patterson’s six-run rally in the bottom or the sixth, leading the Mustangs with the 11-7 loss in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader at Patterson High.
The Mustangs collected seven hits, including multiple hits for sophomore McKenna Behling and senior Emma Fry, who also drove in runs as did sophomores Skylar Jordan and Kaiya Simmons and senior Liana Trinh.
